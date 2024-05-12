Young Sheldon actor shares emotional photo from series finale





Some familiar faces will be seen in the crowd at George Cooper's (Lance Barber) funeral in the series finale Young Sheldon. After it was revealed in the penultimate episode that George had died, his funeral is expected to be featured in the final episode.





On Instagram, Coach Wilkins, actor Doc Farrow shared a post with two images from the set Young Sheldon. The first image is a throwback photo from a previous season with Farrow alongside a young Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie Cooper. A second photo shared from filming reveals the two reunited in evening wear, presumably for filming George's funeral in the finale. Farrow also commented on the journey he played the character from the first to the last episode. Related Young Sheldon series finale clip reveals Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunion Five years after he last played the role, new footage has been released of The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons playing Sheldon Cooper.

“One of us grew and the other lost weight,” Farrow said. “Regardless of the pilot until the last episode, It's been quite a journey and I'm very grateful for the last seven years of getting to know each other's work and respect each other. So many good memories to keep forever. Thank you all for your attention and support!” The character of Coach Wilkins was introduced in the first season, and he has since had a limited presence in additional seasons. He made an appearance earlier in season 7 for an episode that aired on March 7, interacting with George for the last time. Wilkins also returned in the penultimate episode to help break the news to the Cooper family that George had died. Related Georgie & Mandys First Marriage EP explains how Young Sheldon's spin-off came to be The co-creator and executive producer of Georgie & Mandys First Marriage shares the inspiration behind the upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff.

“We always knew we were going to fix it this season,” said executive producer Steve Holland. Variety about George's death. “We always knew we were going to attend the funeral this season. And we always knew George's death would happen off-screen, that we didn't want to attend it. It was just a question of when.”

Plans for George's death have changed He continued: “There was a version of this, as we talked about earlier, where it would have been: the finale would have been the death and the funeral. I think it was Chuck. [Lorre, executive producer] who said: “It is above all a positive and uplifting show. Let's not leave the public immersed in their grief. Let's watch the family begin to come back together, and end with some hope. So that changed when we were going to do it. »

The series finale of Young Sheldon will be broadcast on May 16, 2024.

