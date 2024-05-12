Reviews | Bollywood: choices on a platter for movie buffs

The current year has been an interesting one for Bollywood fans who are looking for variety instead of planning their theater excursion based on the commercial performance of a film. The pattern of releases until August will be similar. The viewer can expect diversity, although the crucial question of which of them will succeed will only be answered after the release of each of these films.

Tushar Hiranandani directed Srikanth, which hit theaters on May 10. The film is the biopic of Srikanth Bolla, founder and chairman of Bollant Industries, which employs many people with disabilities. The talented Rajkummar Rao excels in the role of the visually impaired protagonist, who rises above his circumstances to become an inspiring success story in a society where prejudice against people with disabilities exists. The choice of subject is apt, making Srikanth one of the highlights of 2024.

The action genre has been the most mainstream in recent times. Add to that the contribution that Brand Atlee (Atlee directed Jawan) can make, and it's easy to see why Kaleess' action drama Baby John is considered a film that can do big business. Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh and announced with the working title VD 18 last year, Baby John, a remake of Atlees Theri's Tamil blockbuster, revolves around a former cop who must do what he can to protect his daughter of his long-time enemies.

Set to release on May 31, the action drama will have a contender of a different genre: the Sharan Sharma-led romantic sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor, which hits the marquee on the same day . Rao and Kapoor teamed up again after Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi, and it will be interesting to watch their chemistry in a story about an imperfect partnership in a film genre that has its fair share of fans among fans of Bollywood.

The idea of ​​making a biopic has tempted many Bollywood filmmakers. Of course, the results of their efforts vary in terms of quality. Kartik Aaryan's fans are waiting for Chandu Champion, a Kabir Khan directorial based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film gave hope to moviegoers as Khan's last film was in '83, a critically acclaimed sports drama revolving around India's first Cricket World Cup victory. 83 was a commercial failure in part because of its big budget, but there's no doubt that Khan's choice of subject matter for his next film could appeal to the masses.

Chandu Champion will be challenged by Emergency, a political drama written, directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, who also appears in the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergencies The USP is also its history which focuses on the 21 months between 1975 and 1977 when Gandhi imposed an Emergency across India. The fact that the film revolves around the darkest period of modern Indian history will actually arouse curiosity, it already has and it will be interesting to see which of these two films wins the box office race -office after their clash on June 14.

Thirty years ago, Ajay Devgn and his friend and collaborator Tabu appeared together for the first time on the big screen. The film was Farouq Siddique's Vijaypath, a 1994 box office hit, which marked the beginning of the story of their journey as partners. Devgn and Tabu have teamed up again for Neeraj Pandey's musical romance Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which will hit theaters on July 5. Both Devgn and Tabu are veterans of the silver screen with a track record of commercial success. Given that Pandey is the mind behind the project, few will be surprised if the film becomes a hit.

A big Bollywood star is in dire need of a solo success: Akshay Kumar. Kumar's next film is Sudha Kongara's Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru directed by the same director. Inspired by the story of GR Gopinath, founder of India's first low-cost carrier Simplifly Deccan, Soorarai Pottru is a direct-to-digital release that has received critical acclaim. Will Sarfira, scheduled to release on July 12, become that much-needed hit for Kumar?

Vicky Kaushal has recently been in the news for her performances. In Rajkumar Hirani's social drama Dunki, he is brilliant as a young man from Punjab who is desperate to immigrate to London. In Meghna Gulzars Sam Bahadur, a biographical drama based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw, he played the central role with remarkable skill and conviction. Kaushal's July 19 release is a romantic comedy Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, in which he will appear alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film promises to be a riot of fun. And it could create a pleasant surprise at the box office.

August will see the release of two films that can get those big numbers. One of them is Rohit Shetty's action drama Singham Again, which was reportedly filmed on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore. A star-studded spectacle starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a hugely popular character from Shettys Cop Universe, Singham Again will be another action-packed masala entertainer from a director who knows how to do it right. Countless fans of Shetty and Bajirao Singham are waiting for the film, which will release on August 15. These fans will tell you it will definitely be a hit.

Another important film released on August 30 is Amar Kaushiks' horror comedy Stree 2, the sequel to Stree and Maddock's latest installment Supernatural Universe, in which actors from the prequel reprise their roles. This includes Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the protagonists of Stree. Stree was a notable success, both critically and commercially. Fans of the film are waiting for a sequel that will offer a new and entertaining theatrical experience.

Viewers will have plenty of options to choose from in the coming months. In short, we will have a lot of fun at the theater.

The writer, a journalist for three decades, writes about literature and pop culture. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of News18.