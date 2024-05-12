Entertainment
Jeff Bezos and Dua Lipa party after the Met Gala
Pop star Dua Lipa had quite a busy weekend in New York last week.
British Albanian beauty hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time, then he launched a free concert in Times Square in the rain on Sunday.
On Monday, she attended the Met Gala and then hosted her first afterparty at Rob Toma's hearsay in the Meatpacking District, holding hands with her “Fantastic Beasts” star boyfriend Callum Turner.
Sam Smith was the first in the club when it opened at midnight. Dancing with their boyfriend, designer Christian Cowan, they brought the place down. The couple still wore their best clothes from the Met Gala.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived for a brief appearance around 1:30 a.m. They were followed by seven bodyguards.
The least protected were Baz Luhrmann and Kenan Thompson.
Lipa, dressed in a short skirt and sheer black top, seemed in good spirits and gave props to her former musical collaborator, Black Coffee, who spun for two hours followed by DJ Mink.
****
FKA twigs hosted her Met Gala afterparty at Boom at the top of the Standard Hotel.
Guests included Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leonstar of “Creed” Tessa Thompson and singer Camilla Cabellowho carried a block of ice with a frozen copper rose inside as a purse.
****
Everything comes together for Tony Spiridakisa refugee filmmaker from Hollywood who moved to the North Fork of Long Island.
When the abandoned centenarian cinema in Greenport Facing the wrecking ball, Spiridakis secured $1 million from 900 individual donors to rehabilitate the theater.
In a case of perfect timing, after 12 years of struggle, “Ezra,” a story inspired by his life as a father to a neurodivergent son, will debut at the renovated Sapan Greenport Theater on May 31.
The film stars Spiridakis' best friend Tony Goldwyn, Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale.
****
Drowning of Buzaladze ” was the hit sensation on “American Idol” last summer, where the phrase “Nuts for Nutsa” became a chant for her new fans.
Now Nutsa — a competitor on the “Eurovision Song Contest 2024” representing her own country, Georgia – will celebrate Mother's Day by recording “A Mother's Love” for “Good Day, New York.”
Jesse Nash, who wrote the song, said: “With all the crazy negativity in the world, there couldn't be a better time to release a song that highlights a little kindness. »
****
Before Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attended Anna Wintour's Met Gala, the Oscar winner received the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in Los Angeles.
At the Met, Kidman said she was thrilled with the award, but stressed, “I'm not done yet!”
Also on the AFI Red Carpet in Hollywood were Jane Seymour and her friend, author Christy Cashman, talking about the production of the film adaptation of Cashman's novel “The Truth About Horses.”
Seymour, who is directing her first episode of her TV show “Harry Wilde” this summer, will visit the Nantucket Book Festival on June 16, where she will lead a symposium with Cashman on her book.
****
Tony Danza will star in a staged reading for potential investors of “He fell from a truck» by Jules Feiler on May 22.
Anthony ScaramucciAmelia Milo's daughter is in the cast, so maybe the former White House communications director will invest.
****
Out & About: Russian designer Radmila Lolly, declared “the hottest courtside seat in the NBA,” has a capsule collection dedicated to the Miami Heat sold at the Kaseya Center store… Best Dressed Socialites Kimberly Paige Bluhm and Yaz Hernandez at the Valentino party… “Real Housewife” alumna Kelly Bensimon gets a bikini tan and her hair moisturized by celebrity hairstylist Chaz Dean at his Greenwich Village salon…. Divorce lawyer Ken Jewell in La Goulue talks about Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's complicated separation after 14 years of marriage and 23 years together. How they divide their $150 million fortune will make their lawyers rich… Singer Huey Lewis at the Carnegie Diner & Cafe in Midtown.
