Ferris' Day Off: Walk and Wag Launches Summer Walk Series in Williamsburg





WILLIAMSBURG This adorable little beagle mix with an '80s-inspired name is back to showcase local businesses, educate and promote pet health, and bring smiles to faces. Ferris was very excited to learn that Downtown Williamsburg is hosting a summer walking tour series, starting with its pet- and family-friendly “Walk & Wag” May 13-19. Downtown Williamsburg is a great place for pet owners to walk with their dogs. Boasting historic buildings, beautiful gardens, dog-friendly shops and restaurants and much more. “Williamsburg Downtown is proud to promote the Summer Stroll Series! Join friends, family and pets through downtown Williamsburg on weekly walks highlighting fun events,” explained Monique Osterhoudt. “The first walk is a Walk & Wag, a walk that literally went to the dogs in the best way possible. Dogs and owners are encouraged to come for a nice walk downtown and participate in fun dog activities hosted by our local businesses! » Ferris enjoys meeting new friends at the Williamsburg Farmers Market, hanging out on the grass at the Governor's Palace, and stopping for treats and cold water at some of our favorite local stores and restaurants. Dog-friendly activities include a stroll down DoG Street to greet other visitors and take in the sights, a meal on the patio at Blue Talon Bistro with a special pet menu, or a stop at Hounds Tale BARkery for specialties “Yappy Hour” or their profit. -Sharing Karaoke evening, Wednesday, May 15, all profits from which will be donated to Heritage Humane Society. Downtown Williamsburg will offer several special themed tours throughout the summer, including a Pink Boots Stroll to highlight women-owned businesses and one for Father's Day. Have you spotted Ferris on an adventure? Come say hello! If you have a suggestion for dogs you would like Ferris to consider covering or visiting, please email his mother. Dogs are not very good at reacting.

