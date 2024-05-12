The CMSPB unveils its concert program for the 2024-25 season

After a season in which six of its concerts sold out, nearly 6,000 people attended and a gala evening raised $400,000, the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach is planning a strong eight-concert series for its upcoming 12th season. 2024-25.

“We are proud to showcase a level of artistic talent typically found in any global cultural capital,” CMSPB Executive Director Ahmad Mayes said in a prepared statement. And while there are other places in the region to see world-class chamber music, CMSPB is committed to providing an enriched and differentiated experience by creating unparalleled access to artists and putting audiences at the center of our work.

The company, which presented its concerts at the Norton Museum of Art and the Episcopal Church in Bethesda-by-the-Sea last season, draws on some of the best young chamber music talents in the world. The line-up for the coming season is particularly rich in violinists and will, as always, include the work of the artistic director of the CMSPB, the French violinist Arnaud Sussmann.

The programs open on November 21 with music from Belgian and French romanticism, with two works by Ernest Chausson, the “Poème” for violin and the Concerto for violin, piano and string quartet. Chausson, a disciple of the Belgian composer and organist César Franck, writes in a hyper-romantic, lush and intensely chromatic style. The other work on the program is that of the Belgian violinist and composer Eugène Ysaye (ee-SIGH), who was one of the most famous violinists in the world at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries, and whose sonatas for solo violin, very original and difficult, have become an essential repertoire for ambitious fiddlers. Ysaye is represented on the program by his Rêve d'Enfant for violin and piano, written in 1901 for his son Antoine.

Joining Sussmann for this program will be violinists Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman, violist Beth Guterman, cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist Michael Stephen Brown. The concert is scheduled for Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church at 7 p.m.

On December 5, the emphasis will be on the clarinet, with the Spanish virtuoso José Franch-Ballester in the spotlight. He will be joined by cellist Edward Arron and pianist Wu Qian for the charming and late Brahms Clarinet Trio and Beethoven's first Clarinet Trio. Also on the program are contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Parts Mozart-Adagio, an original arrangement of a movement from a Mozart piano sonata, and the Serenade (in F minor) by German composer Robert Kahn, a prolific author of piano music. room whose work was banned by the Nazis in the 1930s, forcing him to flee to England, where he lived the rest of his life. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Norton Museum of Art.

After the new year, the CMSPB returns to the Norton for its third annual gala. On the program for January 22, no fewer than eight violinists will each play the solo part of one of the concertos from Vivaldi's Four Seasons or the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Argentine tango master Astor Piazzolla. The other seven violinists will make up the orchestral ensemble while the eighth member will play the role of soloist. Also on the program is contemporary American composer Andrew Norman's Gran Turismo, an exciting piece for violin octet which, as its title suggests, evokes speed, movement and powerful sound.

Sussmann and Beilman will be part of the program's violin cohort, which also welcomes James Ehnes, Chad Hoopes, Tessa Lark, Karen Gomyo, Yura Lee and Amy Schwartz. The gala, which is a subscription-free concert, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The society regularly hosts artistic singing recitals as part of its seasons, and on February 6, American tenor Nicholas Phan is accompanied by pianist Myra Huang in a range of works celebrating the master of singing, Franz Schubert. Phan, an exceptionally versatile artist who has been nominated for three Grammy Awards (most recently in 2022), founded the Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago in 2010 and serves as its artistic director. His recordings include works by Stravinsky, Alessandro Scarlatti, Berlioz and Handel, secular cantatas by JS Bach as well as composers of the St John Passion and song cycles by Evan Chambers and Elliott Carter. The recital takes place at 7 p.m. at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church.

Next comes the excellent Escher String Quartet, arriving at the Norton at 7pm on February 20. The quartet will perform three notable canonical works, including Mozart's String Quartet No. 21, the famous Adagio movement from Samuel Barber's only String Quartet. (better known in its version for string orchestra as Adagio for Strings) and the String Quartet No. 14 by Czech master Antonin Dvorak. Founded in New York in 2005, the Eschers group notably records the complete quartets of Felix Mendelssohn and Alexander von Zemlinsky.

The focus turns to Baroque music on March 20, when violinist Bella Hristova and oboist James Austin Smith perform in JS Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe. Violinists Cindy Wu and Oliver Neubauer, with Sussmann on viola, cellist Jay Campbell and harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss are also on the program, which includes two other Bach violin concertos and the Tafelmusik by Bach's prolific contemporary Georg Philipp Telemann , who was the most popular composer. of his day at the beginning of 18th17th century Germany. The concert will be heard at 7 p.m. in Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

For the sixth concert, Sussmann, violist Paul Neubauer and cellist Paul Watkins join forces for two string trios, one of them by Mozart (the Divertimento, K. 563) and a trio from the 20thJean Francaix, 17th century French composer. Written in 1933 when Francaix was just 21, the string trio is full of the energy, lightness and spirit that distinguished the music of this singular neoclassical. The April 3 concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Norton.

The 2024-25 season closes with one of the most beloved pieces of chamber music, Franz Schubert's Trout Quintet. The composer used the melody from one of his songs, The Trout, to shape part of the piece, and it has been a favorite of musicians and audiences for decades. Sussmann, with violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, cellist Clive Greensmith, bassist Blake Hinson and pianist Gloria Chien perform the Schubert as well as a romantic rarity: the Piano Quintet by the Frenchwoman Louise Farrenc (1804-1875). ). A pioneering figure of her time, heading the piano department of the Paris Conservatoire (and successfully lobbying to be paid the same as her male colleagues), she benefited from new attention to her work, which was part of the vein of his contemporaries Schumann and Mendelssohn. The concert is scheduled for April 24 at the Norton; music starts at 7 p.m.

Season memberships are now available for $475 and can be upgraded to include valet parking, pre-concert receptions and invitations to artist dinners. Single tickets cost between $35 and $75 and go on sale October 1; they are always free for students and teachers upon reservation. To purchase, visit cmspb.org or call 561-379-6773.