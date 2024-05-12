Divya Dutta misses her mother on Mother's Day; says she supported her in pursuing her Bollywood dream





Divya Dutta lost his mother Dr Nalini Dutta in 2017. The actress was raised alone by her mother, a civil surgeon, after the death of her father when she was seven years old. On Mother's Day, she remembers how she fought all odds and supported her daughter in pursuing an acting career.

She shares, “At the time I wanted to get into the industry, people were apprehensive about a career in showbiz because of the simple fact that it was a very unpredictable career. But my mother saw that I was very focused and so she stayed by my side. me like a rock. Yes, those close to me were a little worried, but she held on and little by little everyone rallied around, but she stayed by my side when I really needed her. I just have to thank my mother for letting me pursue my dream. It's the best feeling when your parents trust you and believe in you.

Talking about the equation she shared with her mother, Divya said: She was my best friend. Over the years, it has only grown stronger. Not that we didn't fight, but she always won because I always ended up apologizing. Most of the time the fight was over who got the TV remote (laughs) and for life's biggest problems we treated them like best friends. I would be very agitated if she didn't talk to me. I think every relationship is a little turbulent but strangely I never had one with my mother. To this day, I find it within me and guide me. The Sheer Qorma actress has two adorable kids at home, her niece and nephew, and she feels content spending time with them. She ends by saying: Being part of their growth process is very satisfying. Maternal love is the most unconditional love. No love will ever come close. We must therefore cherish it and maintain a beautiful bond with them.

