Mother's Day: Bollywood and Tollywood stars pay tribute to their mothers and celebrate their first contact with motherhood





Upasana's 1st Mother's Day

Mother's Day is celebrated today. It’s the date set aside to celebrate our first best friend and lifelong champion: our mothers! Many Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities took to Instagram to pay tribute to their beloved mom or to celebrate their very first Mother's Day…as a mom! Telugu superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Instagram to share the first gift her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela gave her. The gift consisted of a sheet of white paper with the hands and feet of her precious little girl and the words “Happy Mother’s Day Amma” printed in color. Klin Kaara was born on June 20, 2023. Agencies Reacting to the photo, Upasana wrote: Besssssttttt morning. Thank you Klin Kaara for making my first Mother's Day so special. Bollywood stars remember their mothers

Munnabhai MBBS star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Sunday and penned an emotional message, in which he thanked his late mother, veteran actress Nargis, for teaching him to love unconditionally. I wish a Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I hold in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, I love you. he wrote. Bollywood diva Kajol paid a short but sweet tribute to her mother, yesteryear actress Tanuja. Sharing an adorable photo, she wrote: Weird moms build character! At least that's what I heard, don't worry mom.. I will continue our happy tradition.. In the photo, Dilwale star Dulhania Le Jayenge could be seen hugging her mother from behind. Bollywood icon Hema Malini shared black and white photos of herself posing with her mother Jaya Lakshmi and wrote, “A mother is the one who can take the place of all others but no one else can take the place. » It's Mother's Day today. let's celebrate this universal phenomenon, a mother, and celebrate the role she plays in our lives.” – dreamgirlhema (@dreamgirlhema) My special gratitude goes to my own mother who has been my rock throughout my life and who has shaped my destiny over the years. She continues to watch over me and guide me from above. Thank you dear Amma. Qala and Radio Men star Babil Khan posted a photo of his late father Irfan Khan posing with his mother Sutapa Sikdar and writing: There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil without Sutapa Sikdar. Every day is Mother's Day. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and their sister Saba also paid a loving tribute to their mother, yesteryear superstar Sharmila Tagore. The caption read: To ALL mothers in the world, I wish you all, Abundance of patience ;)… Strength and endurance :)… Gratitude and appreciation! In the photo, the Aradhana star could be seen in a blue salwar suit. She is accompanied by her son Saif Ali Khan, her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and her two daughters, Soha and Saba.

