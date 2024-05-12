“Challengers” mark an important place in pop culture

ROME — With last month's release of “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, tennis is experiencing its most important pop culture moment in a long time.

The film was critically acclaimed – an overall score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes – and commercially successful, grossing $52.2 million worldwide to date. And even more, he managed to place the spirit of the times beyond the world of cinema. In its wake, fashion writers announced the advent of “tennis score” this summer, with help from Zendaya referencing the Williams sisters' iconic looks during photo shoots. Not only the main actress but also the film's co-producer, she is now increasingly considered a “heavyweight” and “central.”

Former player Laura Robson, who is currently in Rome as part of Wimbledon's international player relations team, is in no doubt why it has been so successful.

“Tennis is meant to be very sexy,” she said. “Everyone is super tanned. Lots of sweaty close-ups.”

But what does the tennis world think? This has piqued interest in the tour, but there is some understandable apprehension. As Robson says: “There have been a few films about tennis. I've never been a big Wimbledon fan.”

Naomi Osaka also kept her expectations low. “I take all the tennis movies with enthusiasm,” the former world number one said after her first-round victory. But Osaka and Robson were pleasantly surprised, not least because the film captured the look and feel of the tennis world well.

Osaka appreciated its depiction of the tennis lifestyle – the parade of anonymous hotels, the glimpse of real tournament facilities – and was impressed that the film focused on lower-tier Challengers, and not just on Grand Slam tournaments. Robson highlighted the attention to detail.

“The fact that the outfits and the equipment were all relevant to that time period,” she said. “It's obvious that someone took great care of this. The fact that Mike Faist [who plays Grand Slam champion Art] was head to toe at Uniqlo, but Josh O'Connor [who plays Patrick, who has spent his career in Challengers] carried four different sponsors.”

Coco Gauff, a fan of the love triangle at the heart of the plot, agreed that the film was meticulous when it came to making the world of tennis realistic.

“The MVP definitely goes to the people who designed the package,” said the 2023 US Open champion. “I feel like it was the most accurate as far as the signage, the logos and all that.”

The plot catalyst – a devastated Art enters a Challenger tournament to find victories and confidence – also rings true. That's exactly what 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin did last week. Riding a nine-match losing streak, she competed at WTA 125 in Lleida, Spain, where she put end his drought to reach the second round.

“I wanted to use her in match play,” Kenin said after her first-round victory over Lucia Bronzetti in Rome. “I didn't live up to expectations and got the win, even though I didn't feel 100%. And I felt that helped me here.”

Indeed, it provided the boost Kenin needed to turn his season around. She followed up Bronzetti's victory with an upset over No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur in the second round, her first Top 10 victory of the year.

The actual scenes of matches and practices were less accurate in “Challengers.” “If we talk about things specific to tennis, for a professional tennis player it was quite painful to watch,” Daria Kasatkina said.

Gauff's trainer, Brad Gilbert, was hired by the film – and makes an appearance in it – to help make these scenes somewhat plausible. But Robson emphasizes that total realism was never a likely prospect.

“You will never have an actress who can hit the ball like Aryna Sabalenka,” she said. “It would be weird if that were the case.”

The creative direction of these scenes, such as the point-of-view shots of a moving ball, helps avoid this problem in the film. More importantly, as Gauff and Robson agree, “Challengers” is emotionally compelling in how the pressures of professional sports shape its characters.

“I'm not Tashi Duncan,” Gauff said with a laugh, referring to the character of Zendaya, a former junior champion, hungry to win at all costs, who becomes Art's wife and manager when an injury ends to his career. “And I don't know any Tashi Duncan. But I understood her mentality on the court. There's also a part in the movie – I said to my boyfriend, 'Thank God you don't play tennis.' Because she's right, I wouldn't want to go out wearing scrubs on tour.”

Gauff may not know any Tashi Duncan in particular, but as former player Andrea Petkovic pointed out in a recent article from the Guardian, “the three main characters are very specific tennis archetypes”. The big winner losing momentum whose enthusiasm for the sport is dwindling. The low-ranking player from a wealthy background whose talent is unmatched by the thirst to win; the injured junior star who channels his frustration into his relationships, both with sports and with his lovers.

Robson, who interviewed the actors, says they took inspiration from specific professionals.

“Patrick was a bit inspired by Nick Kyrgios, with his attitude on the pitch,” she said. “Josh O'Connor said he was inspired by reactions after points, racket throws and all that. When I watched him, I thought Art was a prototype of Andre Agassi – someone who was very good and had done all the right things, but I didn't necessarily want to be there all the time and I wasn't a big fan of the sport.”

Robson's own career is even more relevant. A Wimbledon junior champion in 2008 at the age of 14, she reached a career-high ranking of 27 in 2013, but was forced to retire in 2018 after battling wrist and hip problems.

“When they contacted me, they said, 'You have so many similarities, you also had a career-ending injury,'” she said, groaning. “I was like, 'Oh, great.'”

Like Gauff, Robson distances herself from Tashi Duncan, whom she describes as “not likeable at all.” But she acknowledges that there are parallels. Tashi, with whom Robson continued to work in tennis, threw herself into several roles. In addition to her work in player relations, she is a successful commentator and tournament director (from Nottingham). And this is a point where Tashi's character resonates with her.

“I want to be great at everything I do,” Robson said with sudden firmness. “Playing tennis professionally, you learn to work really hard, because you don't really have a choice. You learn to make things happen for you, because it's such an individual sport. You have your team, but it It's still you know that everything revolves around, and if you don't force yourself, no one can do it for you.

These are lines that could have been spoken by Tashi Duncan herself.