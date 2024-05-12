UCLA resumes normal campus operations – Daily News





UCLA returned to “normal operations” Saturday, with in-person classes resuming and the Royce Quad reopening to the public after more than two weeks of disruption around a pro-Palestinian encampment, the school announced. Officials said in their update to the campus community that “any serious disruption to campus operations could change” its position in the future, “and you may receive communications directly from your instructor or supervisor.” Law enforcement and other security personnel continue to be on campus to help promote safety and actively monitor conditions. The reopening follows the dismantling of the massive Royce Quad encampment on May 2, which resulted in 209 arrests. The killing came about 24 hours after a group of masked assailants launched a violent attack on protesters, setting off fireworks and deploying tear gas in a clash that protesters said left dozens of injured. Dozens more people were arrested on the UCLA campus Monday morning, May 6, as the university planned to resume in-person classes after two days of remote learning sparked by encampment activity last week . Early Monday morning, authorities arrested about 40 people in a campus parking lot and UCLA police said they were carrying materials indicating they were prepared to break in and possibly barricade themselves inside of a building. Police said the group carried items such as bolt cutters, super glue, padlocks, heavy-duty chains and metal pipes, as well as printed materials “encouraging vandalism and violence.” In response to continued protests, UCLA resumed distance learning for the week. Meanwhile, the UCLA Academic Senate is expected to resume discussions next Thursday on resolutions formally censuring and declaring no confidence in Chancellor Gene Block over decisions related to the pro-Palestinian encampment. The organization that represents campus faculty was unable to raise the two-thirds needed for adoption Friday, the campus newspaper, the Daily Bruin, reported.

