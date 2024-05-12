Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and B-movie king, dies aged 98 | Roger Corman

Roger Corman, the screenwriter and director who helped produce low-budget classics like Little Shop of Horrors and who gave a break to many of Hollywood's most famous actors and directors, has died at the age of 98 years old.

Corman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, California, his daughter Catherine Corman said in a statement Saturday.

He was generous, open-minded and kind to everyone who knew him, the release said. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he replied: “I was a filmmaker, no less.

Over a career spanning more than 60 years, Corman developed a cheap, cheerful style that led some to call him the king of B movies. His films were notable for their low-budget special effects and catchy titles such that She, the gods of Shark Reef (1958) and Attack of the crab monsters (1957). Yet he also played an important role in developing the talents of a number of renowned directors, including James Cameron and Martin Scorsese, and in launching the careers of actors such as Peter Fonda, Robert De Niro and Sandra Bullock.

The American lobbying card for Bloody Mama. Photography: LMPC/Getty Images

Corman was born April 5, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, to Anne and William, an engineer. He had a younger brother, Gene, a producer and agent, with whom Roger would later collaborate on several films. Originally, Corman seemed set to follow in his father's footsteps, earning a degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University. However, four days into his first job as a graduate, at US Electrical Motors in Los Angeles, Corman realized he wanted to work in film instead. He quickly left for 20th Century Fox, where he got a job as a messenger.

After working his way up to the role of story reader, Corman left Fox when he did not receive credit for an idea for Gregory Peck's western The Gunfighter. Soon he was working independently, producing as many as nine films a year and more than 400 over the course of his career. All of these films were made on small budgets and most would gross several times their production cost.

Although almost all of Corman's work tended toward lowbrow genre fare, it was not immune to critical acclaim. Between 1959 and 1964, he made a series of highly acclaimed films based on the stories of Edgar Allen Poe, notably those from 1961. Pit and the pendulum. Other works, such as satirical horror Death Race 2000Piranha and Little Shop of Horrors, have become cult classics and received big-budget remakes. By mistake, Roger took a good photo from time to time, Jack Nicholson said of his frequent collaborator. But I've never been there.

Nicholson, who appeared in Little Shop of Horrors as well as several Poe adaptations, was one of several actors whose careers were launched by Corman. Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper appeared alongside Nicholson in The trip, Corman's 1967 ode to counterculture, which provided the impetus for Fonda, Hopper and Nicholson to create the hugely influential Easy Rider. Other actors who crossed paths with Corman before finding fame include a young Robert De Niro, who starred in Corman's gangster film. Bloody mom; Sandra Bullock, who starred in a direct-to-video action adventure Fire in the Amazonand a pre-Star Trek William Shatner, who appeared as a white supremacist in Corman's race relations drama. The intruder.

Corman and Dennis Hopper in 2005. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Corman also served as a mentor to several directors who later rose to prominence. He produced Bertha covered wagon, an early '70s Bonnie and Clyde -style exploitation film directed by Martin Scorsese, who was a year away from releasing Mean Streets, a career breakthrough. Corman also cast leading director and crew roles with Peter Bogdanovich, Francis Ford Coppola, Jonathan Demme, Nicolas Roeg And James Cameronwho once said he trained at the Roger Corman film school.

Corman cut short his own directing career by retiring in 1971. He returned to the director's chair for the 1990 horror film. Unbound Frankenstein, although it is mainly operated as a producer. He also appeared occasionally in acting roles, often for directors he had mentored. He appeared as a senator at the hearing in Coppolas's The Godfather II and as the FBI director in Demmes's The Silence of the Lambs. Perhaps most fittingly, he appeared in a self-referential role in Scream 3 as studio exec for Stab 3, a film-within-a-film clearly nodding to the low-budget shocks that had long been the stock by Corman.

Despite his enormous position in the industry, Corman remained self-effacing about the films he made, acknowledging their cheap and cheerful status. I don't know if I would say I'm an artist, he said in a Guardians interview with Xan Brooks in 2011. I would say I'm a craftsman. I try to do my job in the best way possible. If sometimes something transcends the profession, then that's wonderful. This doesn't happen very often.