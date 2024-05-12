Fire destroys UFO center and residence

A fire destroyed a 30-year-old attraction in Bowman, South Carolina: the UFO Welcome Center.

Thursday morning's fire also destroyed the home of Jody Pendarvis, who built the center and lives next door. Both were located at 4004 Homestead Road.

It's all gone, Pendarvis said. The UFO. My house. My clothes.

The UFO visitor center was mostly made of wood and sheets of metal, taking on a life of its own over the years.

A bit of a hobby turned tourist attraction for Pendarvis, it was usually at least 42 feet high and 48 feet wide, he said. It was saucer-shaped with a domed viewing area at its top.















Pendarvis said he received a phone call shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, but he did not answer.

I could hear cracking outside, he said.

So I took a little look and I saw a lot of red like the lights on a fire truck, right? Of course, there are no fire trucks. Then I looked around the corner and saw the UFO burning, he said.

Pendarvis thought the fire didn't look too bad at first, but it didn't take long to destroy the site.

Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe said, “The cause of the fire is unknown and no foul play is expected at this time.

That structure was not built to any fire code standards, which likely contributed to the flames spreading quickly throughout the structure and subsequently into the mobile home, Wolfe said.

Wolfe said the origin of the fire was within the UFO structure.

Firefighters had difficulty quickly accessing all parts of the property due to overgrown areas, he said.

Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett said a resident texted her just after 7:15 a.m. Thursday saying: Did you know the UFO was on fire?

It was shocking, Rhett said. It was shocking because it was a must-see for visitors entering. If they were traveling (Interstates) 26, 95, they would always come and say, “Let's see the UFO.”

Longtime Bowman resident John Smith has memories of the UFO Center as a child.

I used to pay a dollar and fifty cents to get on the UFO and look around, he said.

Smith spotted the fire while taking his usual morning walk in Bowman. He first thought Pendarvis was burning trash.

When I got home, everyone was calling me. They said the UFO burned, he added.

The beginning

Pendarvis said building the UFO reception center was not the original plan.

In 1994, he walked into the Bowman Administration Building and said: I need two things. The first thing is a building permit for anything I build outside and the other is an application to become mayor.

I took the form, filled it out and I think that time I got 41 votes, Pendarvis said.

The construction request was for the construction of a Christmas float, he added.

I had my cart and I pulled it and put some bricks next to it and started building, Pendarvis said.

I thought I might drive it down the street one day as a Christmas float and there it was, popping up, the UFO. Phew! Who knew it would be a UFO? I didn't do it, he said.















He compared it to the movie Field of Dreams, saying if you build it, they will come.

Pendarvis said he started working on the center after his grandfather's house burned about a mile away. He used materials from his grandfather's store, which was demolished to allow for the construction of a gas station.

It's quite funny that the fire started the construction of the UFO and now the fire is destroying the UFO, he said.

Pendarvis noted that in the early days of UFO reception centers, someone from the fire department checked it out and didn't like it.

They said: “It's not a good base, there are electrical wires everywhere, there are paint cans lying around on the floor, there are holes in the floor that people could fall into.” , he said.

From that point on, the mayor no longer granted me a business license, he added.

“They didn’t want anyone to get hurt in there and get sued against me and the city of Bowman,” he said.

Visitors

Pendarvis said one of the most frequently asked questions is: Have there been any UFO sightings there?

He saw one, maybe two, UFOs near Orangeburg in 1996, while leaving work at 3 a.m.

I can officially tell you about it one evening. I can't tell you about other visitors or landings, but that's it. “It’s between me and the aliens, even the government can’t get me to talk,” he said.

And they tried, says Pendarvis.

They've been here twice already. I call them the men in black.

Pendarvis will happily talk about earthlings who visited the UFO reception center.

I kept a (guest) register for a while, and it's about the only register that has names in it. It is now in the Bowman Museum. There's probably 3,000 or more that they've listed their names and maybe where they're from and how they know how to get there and everything, he said.

He said he had received many guests from other countries, such as China and Belgium.

Pendarvis said he used to take visitors to the summit, which was just over 40 feet high.

The fame of UFOs

Pendarvis and the UFO Welcome Center have had numerous contacts with the media over the years.

Their first exposure to national television was on Comedy Central's “The Daily Show.” They have appeared on this show several times.

He also appeared on the Roseanne Barr talk show.

I really loved him, he said. Plus, I hoped that one day she would come back and do a second interview; however, now that it's gone, it's impossible.

Pendarvis has also appeared in other shows.

He said a Japanese news show based in New York also visited and interviewed him. He said this story was broadcast all over the world.

The future of UFOs

On Thursday afternoon, Pendarvis said the future looked bleak for the creation of a new UFO reception center.

I'll leave it to the space people, he said.

Pendarvis said he owns land about a mile from the site where he could rebuild the UFO visitor center, and would examine whether he could place it on the same site.

Bowman doesn't really want a UFO even though it made them popular, Pendarvis said.

The financing of the reconstruction of the UFO Welcome Center still remains a mystery.

Bowman didn't vote for me at all (in the last election) for mayor or councilman, so I was going to nominate him anyway, he said. Starting over at 73 isn't going to be easy.