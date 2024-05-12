Howard County AAPI Festival: Bollywood, fire dancing, hula, food and fun





Performing groups dressed in every color of the rainbow took to the Chrysalis Stage at Merriweather Park Saturday for the third annual Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Festival. At the top of the hill, the notes of various Asian cuisines from the line of food trucks mingled in the air. And around the corner, dozens of organizations lined the driveway selling local produce and offering community resources. The celebration of cultures and traditions takes place during AAPI Heritage Month and was organized by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the AAPI Commission, in partnership with the Inner Arbor Trust, a nonprofit organization by Merriweather. Gabby from Spotlight Academy USA, an Indonesian dance academy, does her makeup before the troupe's performance. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) The Taal Dance Academy, which teaches Bollywood dance, bows at the end of its performance on the Chrysalis stage. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Chin Daiko performs while Hee Kyung Lee's dancers wait at the side of the stage. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) An artist is seen before his set. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Crowds watch performances on the lawn of Merriweather Park in Symphony Woods. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Bottom left, Avery, Rio and Caleb practice calligraphy with help from moms Lindsey, center left, and Gaby, at the Project Lotus table. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) The Tea Horse Sichuan Bistros dance team awaits their set on the Chrysalis side of the stage. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) The Phoenix Dance Academy performs at the festival. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Children love the performance of a fire dancer from the Samoan Performance Group. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) A fire dancer from the Samoan Performance Group holds a torch on his feet. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Children from the Taal Dance Academy, which teaches Bollywood dance, watch the women in the group perform. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Kailani imitates Hee Kyung Lee's performance. It was her family's first time attending the festival. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) A dancer with Samanwaya performs. Alta, or red dye, is placed on the fingertips of dancers to make their movements more pronounced and for aesthetic reasons. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) The Tahitian Performance Group is preparing behind the Chrysalis stage. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) The Maryland Bangla School performs at the festival. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Kylie Cooper is a photo researcher at the Baltimore Banner in the Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellowship program.

