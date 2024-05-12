Bollywood Star Esha Deol In Two-Piece Workout Outfit Shares Gym Selfie





Indian actress Esha Deol is in the best shape of her life thanks to regular, consistent work over the years and long-term healthy habits. Deol, 42, shared a photo of herself wearing black leggings and a tank top, posing for a gym selfie with her trainer Satyajit Chourasia. “Under construction with this solid rock by my side. The best @fitnesswithsatya #workout #tness #gymmotivation #stayfit #love #gratitude,” she captioned the post. Here's what Deol's fitness and workout routine looks like in his 40s. Deol believes that every woman needs an hour a day for herself. “I've always been a fitness enthusiast, whether it's training for films like Dhoom where I worked really hard to get washboard abs,” she said IndianExpress. “I have always been athletic and passionate about sports. My body structure itself and the blessing of good genes have helped me. I like to train, give myself this hour, no matter what. It is very important to not only work out to look good but for your mind too. I follow a healthy diet. I don't eat a lot of junk food and I don't starve at the same time. give one hour every day.”df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Deol loves weight training and cardio. “I run on the treadmill for 45 minutes, do weight training for 30 minutes and do yoga,” she said. Noon. “I love lifting. It helps keep muscles toned and proportionate, and makes me feel good because the endorphins are released. I also love cardiovascular work because I can let my mind wander.” Deol believes that staying active is crucial for health and happiness. “Because we women are the ones who keep everyone together. We have to be strong emotionally, mentally and physically,” she said. IndianExpress. “Don't indulge in extreme diets or starve. Don't be too desperate to achieve a model's figure. Give yourself time. Every individual is unique. Learn to love yourself. Take care of you too. Swim, do yoga, walk, run, whatever works for you, but do something and give yourself that hour in the day. It's called me time. Deol is a talented and accomplished dancer. “Dancing is a form of workout that keeps you physically and mentally fit,” she said. Noon. “You have to memorize the right steps, but also the appropriate techniques, and execute them to the rhythm. It's a workout for the body and the mind.” Deol's postpartum workouts consisted of a lot of walking. “If you're walking your child in a pram, maybe put some weights on your ankles and walk,” she said. IndianExpress. “This way you walk quickly with the child and at the same time you tone your leg muscles. The leg is the most important part you hit during a workout, it automatically takes care of the rest of the body .Other than that, just drink lots of water. We forget to hydrate when we're doing so much. Sometimes we squeeze a lemon in and drink it for the vitamin C.”

