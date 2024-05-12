The Last Of Us season 2 voice actor's teasing return is too good for HBO to ignore

Summary Jeffrey Wright is set to reprise his role as Isaac in season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us.

Wright's deep, brooding voice made him the perfect choice to bring Isaac to life on screen.

The Last of Us season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025, with the potential for a perfect casting choice.









Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

One of the video game series' voice actors is set to reprise his role in The last of us season 2 – and its casting is way too perfect for HBO to pass up. After adapting the first The last of us In the first season of the TV show, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will begin tackling the epic tale of The Last of Us Part II in season 2. As it continues Joel and Ellie's story, The Last of Us Part II also introduces a bunch of important new characters to the ensemble.

Isabela Merced was cast as Dina, Young Mazino was cast as Jesse, and HBO found actors to play the entire Salt Lake crew: Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Spencer Lord as Owen, Ariela Barer as as Mel, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Tati Gabrielle as Nora. But some of The Last of Us Part II's most important characters, like Lev and Yara, have yet to be cast in the TV series. One of gaming's most crucial villains has yet to be cast for the TV series – and his original voice actor would be the perfect choice.







The Last Of Us season 2 expected to bring back Jeffrey Wright to play Isaac

HBO has not yet cast the role of Isaac Dixon for The last of us season 2. Isaac is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front and one of the main antagonists of The Last of Us Part II. He has created the facade of a fair and friendly leader, but in reality he is a militaristic tyrant who will do whatever it takes to end the WLF's civil war with the Seraphites – including risking everyone's lives his soldiers for a merciless assault on the island of the Seraphites. He is Abby's mentor, but she begins to question his ruthless leadership.





Jeffrey Wright played his role in the game perfectly, so there's no reason for HBO to look for someone else to play Isaac in the TV series. There is already precedent for TV series to use voice actors from The last of us games, as Merle Dandridge was brought back to reprise her role as Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, in season 1. Wright already has a good relationship with HBO after playing the dual roles of Bernard Lowe and Arnold Weber in Westworld. Her The last of us The cast for season 2 couldn't be arranged more perfectly.

The last of us

season 2 is expected to air in 2025.

Jeffrey Wright is set to reprise his role as Isaac (putting pressure on the HBO series)





This whole fan casting thing would be a moot point if Wright wasn't interested in reprising his role in the TV series, but the actor said he was open to playing Isaac in The last of us on HBO. He didn't say outright that he would be up for it, but he also didn't say that he wouldn't be up for it. He gave a more cryptic answer that could go either way: “Everything is possible. We will see.» But the fact that Wright hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing Isaac in the TV series is a good sign.

It is usual for actors to give such a diplomatic response without committing one way or the other. Wright probably didn't mean that he would love to play Isaac in the TV series, because he doesn't want to get fans' hopes up or cause unnecessary speculation about casting decisions that haven't been made yet. But he also didn't want to deny the possibility of returning to the role, because Isaac is a great character with a lot of complexities that Wright could dive headlong into, and the HBO series has been a brilliant adaptation so far.





Why Jeffrey Wright is so perfect for Isaac from The Last of Us

TV producers could probably find another actor who would do a good job with the role of Isaac in The last of us season 2, but Wright is so perfect for this character. Wright is such a great actor that he is convincing even when playing a reprehensible character. When playing an evil character like Isaac, he can make the audience understand his feelings and motivations even if they don't agree with them.





Wright's deep, brooding voice is unmistakable and makes everything he says captivating. Whether he was interrogating Abby about Owen's whereabouts while casually munching on an apple or threatening to shoot Abby for protecting a child he wanted to kill, Wright brought the appropriate gravitas to each scene In The Last of Us Part II. If HBO chooses someone other than Wright to play Isaac in The last of us season 2, they will miss a great opportunity.