Manoj Bajpayee reveals he faced three rejections in a single day: The most uncomfortable situation was | Bollywood News





Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke candidly about her difficult phase in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. During the conversation, Manoj spoke about his early days in Mumbai, revealing that although he was an actor actively involved in theater in Delhi, he initially struggled to find work in the city of his dreams . Manoj also recalled that there was a day in his journey when he faced three rejections in a single day. Reflecting on his first trip, Manoj said, “Delhi was different because I was working every day and I was very busy. But I didn't have a job here and it was frustrating. I was completely depressed. My money was running out and it wasn't coming in regularly. I wasn't doing theater here, so I invented exercises and it became a routine. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee says he cried in his bathroom when Hansal Mehta's face was smeared with ink by protesters, and attributes their argument to anger Manoj further shared that he was removed from three shows on the same day. “I once got a job on a show. It was the first day of filming and I gave my first shot when I saw the crew talking among themselves. It was just me and the camera then. 15 minutes later the AD boss came and told me to change and that he would call me later. I asked if my performance was not good and he said they couldn't understand it. So I changed my costume. Their filming was delayed because I, who was their lead actor, was kicked out. He continued: “The most uncomfortable situation was when you leave and you turn your back on these people. They all stare at you, it was such a rejection for me, that I just hoped to get out of their sight soon. After that, I had a corporate film, so I went to this set and saw that someone else was playing my role. I called my friend Victor Acharya and asked him, and he told me that it was my rejection day. I arrived near my house and stood in front of a PCO. I had landed a second lead role on another show, so I called this director and he gave the phone to his assistant. There too, I was rejected. In one day, I was kicked out of three projects. Rejection became a part of my life, and it made me thick-skinned, as it has until now. Manoj also shared that once, during an audition, he gave 15 variations for a role. He also added that in his early days, his anger was a “big problem.” “I didn’t know how to handle it,” he said. On the work front, Manoj was last seen in Silence 2. He has now already started shooting for The Family Man 3. Apart from this, his latest film BhaiyyaJi is releasing on May 24, 2024. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

