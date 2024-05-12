Hollywood Remembers Roger Corman as a Man Who Directed Movies





The Hollywood film community today remembers Roger Corman as a man who had a positive attitude when it came to filmmaking. Along the way, he touched many lives, paving the way for newcomers to enter the industry and others to keep the lights on through his relentless drive to produce films. Amidst this turmoil, he is remembered as a kind man who was passionate about what he did. Some of the first reactions: Roger Corman was my very first boss, my lifelong mentor and my hero. Roger was one of the greatest visionaries in the history of cinema. I am absolutely devastated by his loss and send my love and deepest condolences to the Corman family. #RIP #RogerCorman pic.twitter.com/Pi1yFDw6HL – Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) May 12, 2024 I am very sorry to learn of the death of Roger Cormans. Working with Roger in The Wild Angels was a highlight of my life. He was such a charming man. I offer my condolences to his wife Julie and their children. pic.twitter.com/Vde9SVaXoI -Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) May 12, 2024 It is with sadness that I learned of the death of Roger Corman. He was a wonderful director/producer and I feel lucky to have worked with him. – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 12, 2024 RIP Roger Corman. A great filmmaker and mentor. When I was 23, he gave me my first chance to direct. He launched many careers and quietly led our industry in important ways. He remained lively, interested and active even at 98 years old. Grateful to have known him. https://t.co/z4jT6ltuAj – Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 12, 2024 Roger Corman gave me one of my first jobs in Hollywood. He was always nice to this college intern new to LA and even once drew me a map of Beverly Hills when he needed me to run an errand and I had no idea where the place was where I was going. I learned a lot in a short time working for him. pic.twitter.com/8kg3lWwRNx –Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) May 12, 2024 There is no modern Hollywood without legendary writer, director and producer Roger Corman. His death at the age of 98 is a profound loss for cinema. We are all indebted to him. Rest easy, Maestro. pic.twitter.com/zR9QMW24R7 – Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) May 12, 2024 Every time Roger Corman talked about one of his films, there was a sparkle in his eyes, as if he was remembering the perfect crime. Smiling because he got away with it. And if you had seen the film, you were his co-conspirator. #RIP pic.twitter.com/5tj5x3Ymvk – Kevin Maher (@KevinGeeksOut) May 12, 2024 My favorite Roger Corman story is when he got the script for Waterworld (originally developed for him as a cheap rip-off of “Mad Max on Boats”) and allegedly threw it across the room screaming ” You idiot! Don’t you know it will be expensive?” I win SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS!” https://t.co/yyaCFJQUDt – Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) May 12, 2024 Modern American cinema begins with Roger Corman. Without him, we wouldn't have Coppola, Scorsese, Bogdanovich, Nicholson, Demme and many others. My film school was a movie theater in the 1970s and Roger Corman was the dean. pic.twitter.com/P6ReDb5T1K – Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) May 12, 2024 Roger Corman, one of the most influential directors of my life, has died. It was a privilege for me to know him. He was a great friend. It shaped my childhood with science fiction films and Edgar Allen Poe epics. I will miss you, Roger. – John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) May 12, 2024

