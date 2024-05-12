Sterling Heights City Council funds first-ever drone show at Sterlingfest – Macomb Daily





It's never too early to start planning something as big as the annual Sterlingfest art and music fair. That's why the Sterling Heights City Council last week took several preparatory steps for the three-day festival scheduled for July 25-27 in the Dodge Park area at Utica and Dodge Park roads. Council members approved a proposal to pay $16,500 for a drone show to be put on by Firefly Drone Shows for the event. The Waterford-based company has produced shows across the country, including in Westland and neighboring Shelby Township, according to a summary sheet prepared by the city. Firefly was chosen from three suppliers. Firefly will produce an approximately 12-15 minute drone show featuring 200 illuminated drones rated at 3,600 lumens each. The city will have several customization options, including six designs. The entire drone show is synchronized to the music and has been reviewed and approved by city staff. The drone event, which will be 100% funded by Christian Financial Credit Union, replaces a fireworks display that traditionally marked the first evening of the festival. Melanie Davis, the city's community relations director, said the move to a drone show “keeps the event fresh with something new and exciting to look forward to and also eliminates the explosive noise of the fireworks.” artifice.” Separately, the council approved a traffic control ordinance prohibiting on-street parking on one side of the street or along a cul-de-sac on 10 roads during the festival. The temporary ban is necessary because police and fire vehicles and apparatus often cannot maneuver around vehicles parked on both sides of the street, according to Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. The roads concerned are: Irval Walk

Windy Cove (no parking, stopping or parking along the island in a cul-de-sac)

Diane Drive, north of William Drive (no parking, stopping or parking along the cul-de-sac island) Launch Drive

Darts training

Falcon Drive

Valiant conduct

Meteor Drive

Hikers' walk

Plumridge Boulevard Temporary signs informing drivers of the ban will be placed on street rights-of-way during the days of Sterlingfest. It authorizes the police to fine one or two vehicles of offenders. Finally, the council approved a traffic order providing 90 additional handicapped parking spaces in the senior center parking lot at 40200 Utica Road, near City Hall, for use during Sterlingfest. Sterlingfest is a major event for the city and the largest free music event in Macomb County. It typically attracts 120,000 visitors to Dodge Park and downtown Richard C. Notte. This year's three-day festival will also include an art fair, carnival, children's tent, drinks, food offerings from various restaurants, dancing, entertainment on four stages and much more. The lineup includes several pop, rock, jazz and blues groups. Officials previously announced the main events as Simply Spice, a tribute to the English girl group The Spice Girls; country music star John Michael Montgomery; and classic rockers Night Ranger. Sterlingfest 2024 hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. More information about the festival, including the full lineup for each of the four Sterlingfest 2024 stages and artist and restaurateur entries, is available at sterlingfest.info.

