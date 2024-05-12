Ratna Pathak Shah on her interfaith marriage to Naseeruddin Shah: 'Extremely liberal in all situations' | Bollywood





Ratna Pathak Shah never hesitates to give her opinion on life and society. The actor often gives strong opinions on patriarchy and gender inequality, outside of his work in unconventional cinema. Ratna, in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, opened up about her interfaith marriage to Naseeruddin Shah and revealed how her family reacted to it. (Also Read: Ratna Pathak Shah Admits She Wasn't A Good Sister To Supriya Pathak: I Was An Emotional Bully Which Is Even Worse) Ratna Pathak Shah recently opened up about interfaith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah. Ratna Pathak recalls dad's reaction to interfaith marriage She said: My father was not entirely happy, but unfortunately he passed away before we got married. Maa and Naseer had a rockier relationship, but they also settled down and eventually became friends. The veteran added that surprisingly, Naseer's family did not make a fuss. Not once did anyone mention the C word, convert. Nobody said anything about me. They just accepted me for who I am. I'm very lucky because I've heard of people struggling to settle down. Subsequently, I became friends with all of them, including my mother-in-law, who was a very housebound person but extremely liberal in all situations. About Ratna Pathak Shah-Naseeruddin Shah Ratna was born in a Hindu Gujarati family on August 7, 1957 to Baldev Pathak and actor Deena Pathak. Her younger sister Supriya is also an actress. Ratna is an alumnus of JB Vachha High School, Dadar, Mumbai. She is also part of the 1981 batch of the National School of Drama, Delhi. Ratna got married to Naseeruddin Shah in 1982. The couple has two sons – Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah. Imaad and Vivaan are also actors. Naseeruddin has a daughter, Heeba Shah, from his first marriage. Acting career of Ratna Pathak Shah Ratna Pathak made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Mandi. She later featured in popular films like Kapoor & Sons, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack and Dhak Dhak.

