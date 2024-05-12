Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld spoke about the role of humor in a life of meaning and success during his commencement speech to the Class of 2024.

President Vincent Price touted Seinfeld as a true cultural icon. He noted that Seinfeld is best known for co-creating and starring in the long-running, critically acclaimed sitcom Seinfeld, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, currently serve as national chairs of the Dukes Parents Committee and as parent program chairs for the Duke Annual Fund. They are also the parents of a current Duke student and a Duke alumna.

Seinfeld received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree during Sunday's ceremony alongside three other honorary degree recipients. Rose Marcario, former president, CEO and board member of Patagonia, Inc., was unable to attend the event to receive her honorary doctorate of humane letters, and Price noted that the University hopes[s] to award their diploma during a future academic year.

As Seinfeld took the stage to receive his honorary doctorate and deliver his speech, a number of students began booing. Duke faced critical in recent weeks surrounding the decision to welcome Seinfeld as a speaker for the opening ceremony, in light of his public support for Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Seinfeld traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel, in December to meet with the families of some of the hostages, later attributing the decision to visit to feel very close to the struggle of being Jewish in the world. His wife recently sparked controversy for contribute $5,000 to help fund a pro-Israel counter-protest at the University of California, Los Angeles, where violence broke out at a pro-Palestinian encampment.

More than 200 graduate students participated in a silent walkout as Seinfeld's speech began to condemn the event. However, others started chanting Jerry! Jerry! to show their support.

Seinfeld opened his speech by emphasizing that he was speaking at the gracious invitation of President Price and the Duke Board of Trustees.

Because after spending four years at what is considered one of the best institutions of higher education in the world, they apparently think that maybe a little entertainment will lead you to the final realization: you know, I think “I'm really sick of this place,” Seinfeld joked. He continued the punchline, adding that the decision to bring in a comedian was driven by a desire to take the sophistication and erudition of the Duke experience down a few notches. Nonetheless, Seinfeld praised the university's ability to prepare its students for success, referring to the institution as the square handicap button that opens Brodhead's doors to your life. Unless it's those heavy wooden doors in West Union that will kill you, he quickly clarified.

Seinfeld hoped to dissuade graduates from the idea that they had to identify one thing to become their passion and pursue it for the rest of their lives. Instead, he advocated working hard and finding fascination rather than passion.

Seinfeld then took a break from his jokes to share his three true keys to life with the graduates: bust your ass, pay attention and fall in love.

He added that identifying the level of torture you are comfortable with with the balance between loving the good parts and not caring about the bad parts would lead students on the golden path to victory in life.

Seinfeld took a brief moment to acknowledge the disapproval of the graduates who left the ceremony.

Many of you are saying, “I can't believe they invited this guy.” Too late! he joked, drawing laughter and cheers from the audience.

He then edited his remarks to discuss the controversial idea of ​​privilege, which he has referenced in his own life as an aspiring Jewish comedian from New York. He added that he now joins the Class of 2024 with the incredible privilege of holding a degree from Duke.

He encouraged graduates to let people swallow that uncomfortable, difficult swallow after telling them you went to Duke.

We're embarrassed by things we should be proud of, and proud by things we should be embarrassed about, Seinfeld said. You didn't fake your fabulous education, you earned it. Be proud of it.

He went on to say that those in the audience who don't have a clear plan for their life after graduation are the lucky ones here.

Those of you who think you know what you want to do are most likely wrong and may even overestimate your ability to do it, Seinfeld said. The less secure and confident you feel in the direction, the more surprises and excitement you will have in store, which is good.

Seinfeld also spoke about the crucial importance of maintaining space for humor in life.

Although he made it clear that he totally admired[s] your generation's ambitions to create a fairer and more inclusive society, he noted that the sense of slightly uncomfortable and awkward humor is acceptable.

I know you're all going to use all your brains, brawn, and soul to improve the world, and I know you're going to do an amazing job. And when you're done, like I am now, I bet the world will be a much better place because of you, Seinfeld said. But it still won't make much sense. It will be a better, different, but still pretty crazy mess. And it's worth the sacrifice of educational discomfort for a little laugh.

Seinfeld concluded his speech by encouraging graduates to remember the humor and forget their education, degree, and privilege since [you all] I would do just fine without it.

It's the one thing at the end of your life that you won't want to do less of, Seinfeld said. Humor is the most powerful and essential to survival quality you will ever have or need to navigate the human experience.

