Roger Corman, Hollywood filmmaker and Detroit native, dies at 98

Roger Corman, the king of B movies and a towering mentor to A-list talent, lived a life as vivid as his films.

Corman, a Detroit-born director, producer, screenwriter and occasional actor in such films as “The Silence of the Lambs,” died Thursday at age 98 at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. according to a family statement on Instagram.

His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic and captured the spirit of an era. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he replied: “I was a filmmaker, no less,” the statement read.

A Hollywood maverick who directed hundreds of films, Corman was the man behind everything from Vincent Price horror films to 1960s biker films. Among his most memorable films were Little Shop of Horrors from 1960 and The Masque of the Red Death from 1964.

His low-budget projects helped give rise to future film industry legends such as Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard and Francis Ford Coppola.

Corman also founded New World Pictures, the company that distributed prestigious foreign films to American cinemas by directors such as Federico Fellini, Akira Kurosawa and Ingmar Bergman.

In 2009, Corman received an honorary Academy Award for his unparalleled ability to nurture aspiring filmmakers by providing an environment that no film school could match. »

In 2015, he was celebrated at the Traverse City Film Festival, which screened many of his works as well as a documentary about his life, Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Corman, who was born in 1926 in Detroit and grew up near 6 Mile. As he told the Free Press in 2015, his father was a civil engineer who met Henry Ford and designed a bridge for him in Greenfield Village.

Corman spoke about the creative pipeline that gave Detroit a reputation as an incubator for Hollywood talent, saying that if you couldn't make it in the auto industry, you came to Hollywood.

After his family moved to California, Corman attended Beverly Hills High School and Stanford University with the intention of following in his father's footsteps and becoming an engineer. But the young Stanford Daily film critic yearned to work in Hollywood. In the end, his engineering career lasted four days.

I got a job at US Electrical Motors and started on Monday and I didn't like it. I arrived on Thursday and told the personnel office: “This is all a mistake. I really have to go,” he told the Free Press.

Corman charted his own creative path in the late 1950s and early 1960s, describing himself as more or less part of the counterculture with films such as The Wild Angels, about biker gangs, and The Trip, with a scenario involving LSD.

A master of the art of making the most of a small budget, he inspired what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences called a long-running joke that he “could negotiate the production of a film on a public telephone, finance it with the money that remained in the budget. change the slot and then shoot the entire film in the telephone booth.

Corman was adept at spotting and nurturing talent such as Coppola (also born in the Motor City), who was once Corman's assistant and went on to direct The Godfather, and Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson, who directed his first film with Corman. .

Corman also helped launch the careers of women such as director Penelope Spheeris and producer Gale Ann Hurd. I didn't have a lot of money and wanted to find the best person for the job. I have never discriminated between men and women. I just wanted the one that was the best, he said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hurd, producer of the Terminator films, wrote about his death, Roger Corman was my very first boss, my lifelong mentor and my hero. Roger was one of the greatest visionaries in the history of cinema.

