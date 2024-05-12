Entertainment
Roger Corman, Hollywood filmmaker and Detroit native, dies at 98
Roger Corman, the king of B movies and a towering mentor to A-list talent, lived a life as vivid as his films.
Corman, a Detroit-born director, producer, screenwriter and occasional actor in such films as “The Silence of the Lambs,” died Thursday at age 98 at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. according to a family statement on Instagram.
His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic and captured the spirit of an era. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he replied: “I was a filmmaker, no less,” the statement read.
A Hollywood maverick who directed hundreds of films, Corman was the man behind everything from Vincent Price horror films to 1960s biker films. Among his most memorable films were Little Shop of Horrors from 1960 and The Masque of the Red Death from 1964.
His low-budget projects helped give rise to future film industry legends such as Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard and Francis Ford Coppola.
Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.
Corman also founded New World Pictures, the company that distributed prestigious foreign films to American cinemas by directors such as Federico Fellini, Akira Kurosawa and Ingmar Bergman.
In 2009, Corman received an honorary Academy Award for his unparalleled ability to nurture aspiring filmmakers by providing an environment that no film school could match. »
In 2015, he was celebrated at the Traverse City Film Festival, which screened many of his works as well as a documentary about his life, Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Corman, who was born in 1926 in Detroit and grew up near 6 Mile. As he told the Free Press in 2015, his father was a civil engineer who met Henry Ford and designed a bridge for him in Greenfield Village.
Corman spoke about the creative pipeline that gave Detroit a reputation as an incubator for Hollywood talent, saying that if you couldn't make it in the auto industry, you came to Hollywood.
After his family moved to California, Corman attended Beverly Hills High School and Stanford University with the intention of following in his father's footsteps and becoming an engineer. But the young Stanford Daily film critic yearned to work in Hollywood. In the end, his engineering career lasted four days.
I got a job at US Electrical Motors and started on Monday and I didn't like it. I arrived on Thursday and told the personnel office: “This is all a mistake. I really have to go,” he told the Free Press.
Corman charted his own creative path in the late 1950s and early 1960s, describing himself as more or less part of the counterculture with films such as The Wild Angels, about biker gangs, and The Trip, with a scenario involving LSD.
A master of the art of making the most of a small budget, he inspired what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences called a long-running joke that he “could negotiate the production of a film on a public telephone, finance it with the money that remained in the budget. change the slot and then shoot the entire film in the telephone booth.
Corman was adept at spotting and nurturing talent such as Coppola (also born in the Motor City), who was once Corman's assistant and went on to direct The Godfather, and Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson, who directed his first film with Corman. .
Corman also helped launch the careers of women such as director Penelope Spheeris and producer Gale Ann Hurd. I didn't have a lot of money and wanted to find the best person for the job. I have never discriminated between men and women. I just wanted the one that was the best, he said.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hurd, producer of the Terminator films, wrote about his death, Roger Corman was my very first boss, my lifelong mentor and my hero. Roger was one of the greatest visionaries in the history of cinema.
Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/movies/2024/05/12/roger-corman-obituary/73662475007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Visited by Jokowi, thousands gathered in Kendari Park to meet RI 1
- Views of the Northern Lights from the United States
- Roger Corman, Hollywood filmmaker and Detroit native, dies at 98
- Grand Blanc dazzles with its haute couture on the red carpet of the 2024 prom
- Tech Expo 2024 is full of new projects and ideas
- Watch: PM Modi receives Mother's Day gift at election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly
- Britain will pay a price for the exodus of international students
- Don't lose your humor: Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld makes the case for loving work and living in 2024. Keynote speech
- Sycamores shine in the field and top the leaderboards on the second day of the MVC Outdoor Championships
- Google Mini refuses to play through automation – Settings
- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits the border between Mexico and Guatemala
- Has China's Xi Jinping revealed disunity in Europe? | World News