Entertainment
Tusshar Kapoor to Karan Johar, single fathers who play both parents to their children
From childhood until they grow up, mothers protect their children from all troubles. Whatever the occasion, the first name on the child's tongue is that of his mother. It may not be possible to express in words what a mother does to improve the life of her child. Maternal love has also been portrayed very well in films. In real life too, many Bollywood actresses have raised their children alone. However, today on the occasion of Mother's Day, we are going to tell you about those Bollywood actors who are single fathers. Not only did they fulfill their duty as fathers, but, like a mother, they never hesitated to assume their responsibilities. Take a Look at Bollywood's Single Fathers
Karan Johar
Karan Johar changed the definition of romance through his films on the big screen and nurtured it in real life. Karan Johar is not married yet, but he welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017 through surrogacy. Karan never spared his efforts in raising his two children. He and his mother fulfill the duties of both parents towards their children.
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor's name also features in this list. The 'Golmaal' actor welcomed his son Lakshya in 2016. Jitendra's grandchildren were also born through a surrogate mother. Tusshar's son is 7 years old and the actor handles the responsibility of taking care of his son along with his work very well.
Chandrachur Singh
At one time, Chandrachud Singh's acting charm was very popular in the industry. He brought many hit films to the audience like 'Josh', 'Kya Kehna' and 'Maachis'. A few years ago, he started his second innings with the web series 'Aarya'. Chandrachud Singh is as good an actor on the big screen as he is a good father in real life. He is also one of those Bollywood personalities who raised their son alone. He married Avantika Mantokia in 1999. However, he separated from his wife and is raising his son alone.
Rahul Dev
Rahul Dev may be the biggest villain on the big screen, but in real life, he is a very good father. After the death of his wife Reena Dev, he gave the love of his mother and father to his son Siddharth Dev.
Boney Kapoor
Apart from being a film producer, Boney Kapoor also continues to try his hand at acting. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor may have settled down in their lives now, but when they lost their mother and first female superstar Sridevi, they were both middle-aged. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor has been taking care of his two daughters very well.
