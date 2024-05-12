Trevor Noah weighs in on Kendrick vs. Drake at Hollywood Bowl Show

LOS ANGELES Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah wasn't afraid to wade into politics during his stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night.

And we're not talking about the upcoming presidential election, which he was also asked about during an audience Q&A segment that closed his nearly two-hour show. No, he's waded into more controversial waters: Is he team Kendrick Lamar or team Drake?

After pretending to close the show in an attempt to avoid such a hot topic, Noah fearlessly planted his flag on Team Kendrick while remaining skillfully diplomatic.

“In general, I like both. You can't make me not like both. I don't live in a binary world; I like Drake's music, I like Kendrick's music,” he told the audience.

Complete beef rap timeline:The nine dissident songs of Drake and Kendrick Lamar 2024

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.

“In this particular beef, I'm thinking as an amateur hip-hop fan, not as an expert” he pauses to warn someone to put their phone away, even though the devices weren't banned from the show “I think in this case, in IMHO, Kendrick won because first of all, he layered things.”

His response drew lots of applause from the Los Angeles crowd.

Noah explained, “Drake had great rhymes. They were fantastic, but they were direct, you know? Kendrick was a double, triple, quadruple meaning. And if you didn't understand, he was just like, 'I hate the way the way you walk. I hate the way you talk. And I thought, “Wow, what an effective means of communication.”

“And then he also did bops! It's hard to lose a rap song when it's this catchy,” he added. Earlier today, “I didn't even know I was doing it, like”They don't like us. They don't like us.' Then you have won. When people sing about your demise for fun, I think you've lost rap Beef. So: Kendrick. »

Saturday night marked the end of the North American leg of Noah's Off the Record tour (and the penultimate night of the nearly two-week tour Netflix is ​​a joke festival), which could explain his desire to throw caution to the wind by taking sides.

As the South African comedian said, he “can't be fired now” that he's finished performing in the United States.

Netflix is ​​a joke:John Mulaney talks about his life with his son Malcolm

Trevor Noah slams Los Angeles drivers for cutting him off in Hollywood Bowl traffic

Otherwise, Noah stuck to less controversial topics during his set, which began with topics you simply can't go wrong with when speaking to an LA audience: the weather and the traffic.

After an opening set by his long-time friend Wil Sylvincethe visiting New Yorker chastised audience members by pointing out the passive-aggressive way Los Angeles drivers fail to make eye contact when rear-ending their fellow drivers.

“I’m trying to come to the show with you!” he said. “People were cutting me off in traffic.”

He talked about his recent travels and lamented universally accepted inconveniences, like being put on hold on a flight because of an airline's own mistakes. Noah admitted that there's a part of his brain that makes him see humor in the most inappropriate circumstances and even when it's too early to find something funny.

“I don’t find everything funny, but I find funny in everything,” Noah said.

The setting of Jerry Seinfeld:A comedy icon gives away the keys to 24 years of marriage

One such example occurred when news broke about the disappearance of the submersible (the one with five men inside was heading to explore the wreck of the Titanic but died when the Titan imploded). The comedian's first thought: “We know there are no black people involved in this story.”

Whether it's a skiing accident, a camping trip gone wrong, a hot air balloon accident, “no black people are involved,” Noah joked.

“I think black people inherently live a life full of danger,” he said, later adding: “Anyone who has Africa in their blood, in their DNA, will not seek unnecessary danger. You can't. That, my friends, is white men's skill. That's what white men are meant for. And white men, I'm not shaming you: go on, baby.

Trevor Noah Addresses Dave Chappelle Incident, Gracefully Avoids a Gift From a Fan

As he entered the second half of his set with a swig from a bottle of water, Noah was interrupted by someone in the crowd who had a birthday card he wanted to share with Noah, who turned 40 in February.

“She's touching me! It's Dave Chappelle again!” he joked as the audience member approached the secure stage.

In 2022, during the first Netflix Is a Joke Fest at the Hollywood Bowl, a man in the crowd assaulted Chappelle on stage and was subsequently sentenced to prison.

“I just wanted to see how fast they were going. Obviously, I would have died,” Noah said. “Just say it’s a birthday card, (and) one person can walk up to the stage.”

He immediately threw the gift to the side of the stage.

“I'll make sure to take it, but I'm not going to hold it. I like you, but I don't trust you,” he told the fan.

“I hope you understand, from my perspective, if I accepted every gift people gave me, they would say, 'This is for you!' I'd be like, 'Yeah, pffff,'” he said, sounding like an explosion. “White comedian, I'd say, 'Thanks, let's see what it is!' No black people involved.