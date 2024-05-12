Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: His Father Recalls His Last Conversation, Says He Looked Troubled

Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: His Father Recalls His Last Conversation, Says He Looked Troubled

 


'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for 20 days now. On the actor's 51st birthday, his father Hargit Singh recalled his last conversation with Roshan Sodhi on screen before leaving the house.

Exclusively interview with Times Now/Telly Talk IndiaHargit Singh said Gurucharan was with him on his (his father's) birthday on April 21.

“The next day he was supposed to fly to Mumbai. He told me: “I am young. I will look young in 1-2 days [I will come back in 1 or 2 days]'. After that we don't know what happened. Nothing happens [We are not getting any information]”, the father is said to have declared.

READ ALSO : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh known for the role of the missing Sodhi

When asked if Gurucharan was in trouble, the father replied: “He felt troubled but never said it. (He seemed troubled but he never told us what was bothering him).”

Hargit Singh also remembers asking Gurucharan if anything was bothering him. He said, I asked him to tell me if something was wrong. Is it important to remember that you should not suck anything from your mother or father? (You must not hide anything from your parents). Everyone will leave you but not your parents.”

READ ALSO : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: His On-Screen Son Breaks Silence on Gurucharan Singh's Depression Rumors and Can't Believe It

However, Gurucharan responded, saying he would tell his father everything once he returned in a day or two.

Gurucharan Singh disappears

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a Delhi-Mumbai flight on April 22 evening, but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, informed the local police after his phone was unreachable.

A police officer told news agency PTI that a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or kidnapping with intent to remove a person from India or confine him secretly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Palam police station on April 26.

A police team was tasked to trace his location using the mobile phone he was carrying, a police officer said.

The officer said Singh's mobile phone had been switched off since 9:22 p.m. on April 22. Based on CCTV footage, his last location was traced to Dabri in southwest Delhi, where he arrived in a rented e-rickshaw near the IGI Airport.

Police teams also scanned his financial transactions from his bank accounts and credit cards. They show that the last transaction was 14,000, which he withdrew from one of his bank accounts on the day of his disappearance.

According to PTI, Delhi Police also found that the actor was using 27 separate email accounts for fear of being “monitored” by someone.

The police officer said Singh's financial condition was not healthy as he had several loans and dues with him. Delhi Police teams have reportedly taken statements from more than 50 people in Delhi and Mumbai. Singh's father, relatives and friends are praying for his well-being.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 12, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashma-actor-gurucharan-singh-missing-father-recalls-last-conversation-says-he-looked-troubled-11715533040562.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: