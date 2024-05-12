Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: His Father Recalls His Last Conversation, Says He Looked Troubled

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for 20 days now. On the actor's 51st birthday, his father Hargit Singh recalled his last conversation with Roshan Sodhi on screen before leaving the house.

Exclusively interview with Times Now/Telly Talk IndiaHargit Singh said Gurucharan was with him on his (his father's) birthday on April 21.

“The next day he was supposed to fly to Mumbai. He told me: “I am young. I will look young in 1-2 days [I will come back in 1 or 2 days]'. After that we don't know what happened. Nothing happens [We are not getting any information]”, the father is said to have declared.

When asked if Gurucharan was in trouble, the father replied: “He felt troubled but never said it. (He seemed troubled but he never told us what was bothering him).”

Hargit Singh also remembers asking Gurucharan if anything was bothering him. He said, I asked him to tell me if something was wrong. Is it important to remember that you should not suck anything from your mother or father? (You must not hide anything from your parents). Everyone will leave you but not your parents.”

However, Gurucharan responded, saying he would tell his father everything once he returned in a day or two.

Gurucharan Singh disappears

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a Delhi-Mumbai flight on April 22 evening, but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, informed the local police after his phone was unreachable.

A police officer told news agency PTI that a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or kidnapping with intent to remove a person from India or confine him secretly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Palam police station on April 26.

A police team was tasked to trace his location using the mobile phone he was carrying, a police officer said.

The officer said Singh's mobile phone had been switched off since 9:22 p.m. on April 22. Based on CCTV footage, his last location was traced to Dabri in southwest Delhi, where he arrived in a rented e-rickshaw near the IGI Airport.

Police teams also scanned his financial transactions from his bank accounts and credit cards. They show that the last transaction was 14,000, which he withdrew from one of his bank accounts on the day of his disappearance.

According to PTI, Delhi Police also found that the actor was using 27 separate email accounts for fear of being “monitored” by someone.

The police officer said Singh's financial condition was not healthy as he had several loans and dues with him. Delhi Police teams have reportedly taken statements from more than 50 people in Delhi and Mumbai. Singh's father, relatives and friends are praying for his well-being.

Published: May 12, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

