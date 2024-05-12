Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Day 2 at the box office: Hollywood release beats Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth in India | Hollywood





Dawn of the Planet of the Apes had an exceptional opening at the Indian box office. The film, released in Indian theaters on May 10, collected 7.40 crore at the box office so far, according to the latest report on Sacnilk.com. In doing so, the Hollywood version triumphed over the more recent Bollywood version, the biographical drama Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead. (Also Read: Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Continues To Do Well, Mint 4 crore on Saturday) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Srikanth clash at the box office. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Ticket Office According to the report, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes collected 3.40 crore on the opening day and 4.25 crore on the second day of its release. Thus, the film collected 7.40 crores in two days. The report also adds that Wes Ball's release had an English occupancy rate of 17.51% on Saturday. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place nearly three centuries after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. The sequel follows Noa, an ape on a mission to save his clan from the clutches of the would-be ape tyrant, Proximus Caesar. It opened to positive reviews upon release. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: The visual effects of the film are simply stunning. The digital apes are rendered with stunning detail and realism, conveying a range of emotions and expressions that rival their human counterparts. Srikanth Box Office Meanwhile, Srikanth had a steady start at the box office with 2.25 crores on the first day. He knocked 4 crore nett in India on the second day. After two days, the Rajkummar Rao starrer won 6.25 million. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. Srikanth was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. In the film, Rajkummar essays the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

