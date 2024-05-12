Entertainment
What you need to know about aging in place at home
Q. Two men aged around 80 live next door to us, with no children and no relatives or friends nearby. They have a lot of money and think they will have no problem staying at home. One of the men shows signs of dementia; the other is unaware of future problems. Their house is a small 1920s house with a small bathroom, it is not wheelchair accessible and there is no room for a ramp. I am concerned as a good neighbor and physiotherapist. Could you write a column about evaluating your living space and your needs for the future?
You're referring to what we call aging in place. This means staying at home as long as possible instead of using other options. These options may include assisted living or continuing care communities, home sharing, or what are called active aging communities.
We know that most people want to age in place, surrounded by loved ones, friends and community. Some people love their home, the atmosphere, the memories and the location that they have become accustomed to. And then there is a feeling of control and familiarity with the space.
The percentage of adults 50 and older who want to age in place ranges from 77 percent, as reported by AARPup at 88 percent and noted by the National Survey on Healthy Aging.
And we know that age is a risk factor for falls; more … than one in four people people aged 65 and over fall every year. On half of them falls happen at home. Safety is therefore an important priority.
To avoid falls, consult the safety checklist from the National Institute on Aging.
Here are some highlights from various sources.
- Keep floors clear. A.Eliminate clutter, small furniture, pet equipment, electrical cords and anything that could cause someone to trip.
- Do not use rugs. Check that the mats are securely attached to the floor.
- Place anti-slip strips or non-slip materials on tiles and wood floors that may get wet.
- Arrange or even remove furniture so there is enough space to walk.
- Place essential items where they can be easily accessed.
- Add grab bars inside and outside the tub or shower and next to the toilet.
- Place handrails on both sides of stairs and make sure the stairwell is well lit.
- Place switches at the top and bottom of the stairs and turn on night lights.
- Make sure outdoor spaces have sufficient lighting; walkways should be smooth and free of puddles.
- Consider modifications to the home if necessary.
Just a few changes can make the home safer and easier to live in and improve independence.
Although aging in place is the predominant choice for most seniors, not everyone believes it is the best solution. I recently spoke with Sara Zeff Geber, author of “Essential Retirement Planning for Singles: A Roadmap to Retirement and Aging for Single, Childless Adults” (Mango, 2018). She said: “Aging in place is not a plan. This is denial – and it ignores opportunity. giver suggests we change “r“aging in place” to “aging in the right place,” which opens up new opportunities for us to thrive, not just survive, during these bonus years. »
In an article in the Washington Post, Stephen M. Golan, professor of gerontology at the University of Florida, believes that the concept ofthe implementation was overratednotably by “health care providers, builders eager to capitalize on senior housing renovations and financial institutions that popularized reverse mortgages,” cited in the Washington Post (March 5, 2015). He notes the the concept has become a mantra in recent years that could prevent older adults from seeking healthier, more holistic alternatives. He mentions aging in place as a possible “residential inertia”.
Other experts suggest Golant goes against the grain of most people's preferences. “Every survey we have indicates that this is what people prefer to do,” according to Susan C. Reinhard, senior vice president of AARP and director of its Public Policy Institute. “That doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone.” he said in the Washington Post article.
Thank you NR for your good question. Next week we will address the second part of your question by looking at future needs. In the meantime, know thato an act of kindness, no matter how small, is always in vain.
Helen Dennis is a nationally recognized leader in the field of aging and new retirements, with academic, corporate, and nonprofit experience. Contact Hélène with your questions and comments at [email protected]. Visit Helen at HelenMdennis.com and follow her at facebook.com/SuccessfulAgingCommunity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/05/12/what-you-need-to-know-about-aging-in-place-at-home/
