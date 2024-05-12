Entertainment
Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98
The roots of Hollywood's golden age in the 1970s can be found in Corman's films. Jack Nicholson made his film debut as the title character in Corman's fast-paced 1958 film, The Cry Baby Killer, and remained with the company for biker, horror and action films, writing and producing some of them.
Other actors whose careers began in Corman's films included Robert De Niro, Bruce Dern and Ellen Burstyn. Peter Fonda's appearance in The Wild Angels was a precursor to his own iconic biker film Easy Rider, starring Nicholson and fellow Corman alumnus Dennis Hopper. Boxcar Bertha, starring Barbara Hershey and David Carradine, was one of Scorsese's first films.
Corman's directors had tiny budgets and were often asked to complete their films in just five days. When Howard, who would go on to win the best director Oscar for A Beautiful Mind, pleaded for an extra half day to reshoot a 1977 scene for Grand Theft Auto, Corman told him, “Ron, you can come back if you want.” , but no one else will be there.
Initially, only drive-ins and specialty theaters offered Corman films, but as teens began to show up, the national chains relented. Corman's films were open for their time about sex and drugs, such as his 1967 film The Trip, an explicit story about LSD. written by Nicholson and starring Fonda and Hopper.
In the meantime, he discovered a lucrative side hustle releasing prestige foreign films in the United States, including Ingmar Bergman's Cries and Whispers, Federico Fellinis Amarcord and Volker Schlondorff's The Tin Drum. The latter two won the Oscar for best foreign language film.
Corman got his start as a messenger for Twentieth Century-Fox, before graduating as a story analyst. After briefly leaving the industry to study English literature for a term at Oxford, he returned to Hollywood and launched his career as a film producer and director.
Despite his money-saving ways, Corman maintained good relations with his directors, boasting that he had never fired one because I would not want to inflict such humiliation on them.
Some of his former subordinates returned his kindness years later. Coppola cast him in The Godfather Part II, Jonathan Demme included him in The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, and Howard gave him a role in Apollo 13.
Most of Corman's films were quickly forgotten by all but die-hard fans. A rare exception was 1960's Little Shop of Horrors, which featured a bloodthirsty plant that feasted on humans and featured Nicholson in a small but memorable role as a pain-loving dental patient. It inspired a long-running musical and a 1986 musical adaptation starring Steve Martin, Bill Murray and John Candy.
In 1963, Corman launched a series of films based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The most notable was The Raven, which paired Nicholson with veteran horror stars Boris Karloff, Peter Lorre and Basil Rathbone. Directed by Corman on a rare three-week schedule, the horror spoof earned good reviews, a rarity for his films. Another Poe adaptation, House of Usher, was deemed worthy of preservation by the Library of Congress.
Towards the end of his life, Karloff starred in another Corman-backed effort, the 1968 thriller Targets, which marked the directorial debut of Peter Bogdanovich.
Corman's success attracted offers from major studios, and he made The St. Valentines Day Massacre and Von Richthofen and Brown on normal budgets. However, both were disappointments and he blamed their failure on front office interference.
Roger William Corman was born in Detroit and raised in Beverly Hills, but not in a wealthy neighborhood, he once said. He attended Stanford University, where he earned an engineering degree, and arrived in Hollywood after three years in the United States Navy.
After his time at Oxford, he worked as a television stagehand and literary agent before finding his life's work.
In 1964 he married Julie Halloran, a UCLA graduate who also became a producer. They had three children: Catherine, Roger and Brian.
He is survived by Julie, Catherine and Mary, his daughter said in the press release.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/culture/movies/roger-corman-hollywood-mentor-and-king-of-the-bs-dies-at-98/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Where is the UK placed in Eurovision 2024?
- Jordan welcomes US forces and partner nations for first Eager Lion 24 exercise > US Central Command > Press Release View
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98
- Texas State women win third Sun Belt Conference outdoor track and field championship title
- Google Wallet launched in India
- Early Home Runs Doom Colonels in Rubber Game Loss to FGCU
- Energy and commerce leaders announce bipartisan bill to repeal Section 230
- Xi Jinping's visit to France, Jean-Pierre Farandou remains on the dock, an innovation center for CMA-CGM Marseille… The five images of the week
- Donald Trump crushes Joe Biden in critical battleground state
- What you need to know about aging in place at home
- List of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in May
- Law Roach Exposes Designers Who Refused to Dress Zendaya