Jane Fonda named 'most exciting new young actor'





(Credits: Far Out / YouTube Still) Anyone who spends as much time at the top of the industry as Jane Fonda will have a better gauge of talent than most, especially when she was so determined to strike out on her own and build a legacy independent of her as well. -iconic father. One of Hollywood's first second-generation nepo babies, the aspiring actress considered her status as the daughter of the legendary Henry Fonda both a blessing and a curse. This allowed her to get further through the door than many of her peers, but at the same time, it inspired her to work twice as hard to establish her own worth. Needless to say, that's precisely what she did during a legendary career that saw her take destiny by the horns during a turbulent time away from the bright lights of the cinema, leading to a stint in the spotlight that won him two Oscars, including two Baftas, a Primetime Emmy and eight Golden Globes. When Fonda made it a point to point out that a rising star had the potential to become a major modern star, it was an opinion that carried a lot of weight. It turned out she was right on the money when the subject of her glowing review would do exactly what she thought he would, a few years after their co-starring in Shawn Levy's disappointing comedy-drama in 2014. This is where I leave you. Adam Driver is the most exciting new young actor I have ever worked with. I am a fan ofGirlsand now one of her big fans, she said Atlanta Magazine. He's doingStar Warsright away. He's going to become a big star. He is incredibly talented. Yes, Fonda was spot on here, with no less authority than Martin Scorsese who called Kylo Ren, not yet, the greatest talent of his generation. When they worked together, Driver was still best known for his supporting role in Lena Dunhams. Girlsalthough the Coen brothers Inside Llewyn Davis was an encouraging sign of things to come. A decade later, he is firmly considered one of the most naturally gifted and reliable comedians in the industry. In the years that followed This is where I leave youDriver has delivered countless knockout performances and worked with such illustrious filmmakers as Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Steven Soderbergh, Terry Gilliam, Spike Lee, Jim Jarmusch, Ridley Scott, Michael Mann and Francis Ford Coppola. It's best to ignore the time he fought dinosaurs in a sci-fi action film, but for the most part, Fonda couldn't have been more right to predict a bright future for an actor who was still relatively unknown in 2014.

