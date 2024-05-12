Entertainment
Sofia Vergara balks at 'old-style' hair: Five Hollywood actresses oppose short middle-aged haircuts
Sofia Vergara will celebrate her 52nd birthday this summer, and she's going against what she says is expected for Latin American women over 40.
“I always say, Oh, I'll cut my hair. But I end up not cutting it,” she said. People. “In Latin America, I mean, you were told that once you hit 40, you're not supposed to have crazy long hair anymore. So I always think: is it time? Is it time to cut them off? I don't know, I don't want to feel like I'm out of style [with] short hair.”
The “Modern Family” actress isn't the only celebrity to embrace long hair as they age.
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley, 70, opened up about how she answered the “to gray or not to gray” question when it came to her own hair, explaining in a March 2023 Instagram post that her hairstylist, Rita Hazan, helped her.
“Women are really, really interested in gray hair,” she says. said in the video. “I wasn't really sure when I noticed I had gray hair. It's really cool for some people to let it grow out. Mine isn't that kind of cool gray hair yet. Maybe A day.”
In addition to keeping her signature blonde hair, Brinkley chooses to keep it long.
Demi Moore
In an interview with People In July 2022, Demi Moore, 61, opened up about how she did just about everything with her hair for a role, including buzzing it, dying it and cutting it short. As she got older, she told the outlet that she decided she had nothing left to prove and that “if they really need my hair differently, they can give me a wig.”
“I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn't have long hair. And something about that stuck with me,” she says. “Like who said? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it's not unhealthy, then why can't we? I'm not comfortable with rules that do not seem to have any real meaning or justification.
Andie MacDowell
Andie Macdowell, 66, isn't letting age stop her from embracing her signature long, curly hair.
She spoke with People in November 2023 about her decision to let her gray hair grow out.
“I knew instinctively that this was something I wanted to do. I'm so grateful that L'Oral Paris supported me and that everyone has been so kind and positive to me. The response has been really nice,” MacDowell told the outlet. . “I just appreciate that people let me be the person that I definitely am. I think people also agree that silver hair probably suits me.”
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore, 63, has been known in Hollywood for her long red hair since she got her start with starring roles in films like “Short Cuts,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Big Lebowski,” but that doesn't t wasn't always a feature film. that she loved.
“My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up,” Moore said. The temperature in January 2023. “Redheads make up 2% of the world's population. No one wants to feel like they're in the minority, especially as a young child. . . . Now I feel very identified with my hair and my freckles, but there is still a part of me, I would rather be a tanned blonde.
In addition to learning to love her hair color, Moore decided to keep her hair long, never cutting it shorter than just below her shoulders.
