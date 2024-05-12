Entertainment
'The Office' Reboot Heads to a Midwest Newspaper Bureau
I'm a superfan of “The Office.”
I can quote almost every episode. I got married overlooking Lake Wallenpaupack on Roy and Pam's wedding day (and although our wedding actually happened, both ended in breakups). Once a day, I incorporated That's What She Said into my lexicon and made Kevin's famous chili without throwing it on the floor. If you need to know how to suspend things in Jell-O, I may have done that once or twice too.
I am also a journalist. Even though a college professor informed us from day one that journalists don't make money, have crazy hours, and have no life, I was called to become a journalist.
I never thought these two worlds would collide until Variety reported that “The Office spinoff would focus on a Midwestern newsroom. Although no date has been set, the series will air on Peacock.
Reboot of “The Office”
I was nervous when I heard that “The Office” reboot had been greenlit. I mean, I'd love to see Dwight get frustrated on a Teams call because his computer is on mute or if Pete and Clark were already successful in sales. But I also still believe that everyone has their soul mate, the person who would give them a pot of tea for Christmas, and I couldn't bear a curveball like Jim and Pam ended up getting divorced.
I know how bad a reboot after a while can go, just from watching seasons 4 and 5 of “Arrested Development.”
Taking the mockumentary concept to a new place is a great idea. I just don't know how I feel walking into a newsroom.
What 'The Office' Reboot Has to Do
One of the reasons “The Office” did so well is because it was relevant. No matter what type of office environment you work in, you have a Jim, Dwight, Pam, Erin, Angela, and, of course, a Toby. On the other hand, who sells paper? It was a relevant concept in an irrelevant area.
Life has not been easy for journalists. Those of us still working in this field have endured many changes and seen many of our friends leave the profession either of their own accord or due to budget cuts.
But journalists are a different breed. The reboot is to capture the surviving journalists who still believe in the news industry and work hard every day to bring news to our communities.
Trust me, we have a lot of writing material that would make great television and I hope they have some consultants to help them with the writing. (If not, call me.)
The writers of “The Office” were also good at walking right to that line, without crossing it. When Ricky Gervais resurrected David Brent to meet Scott in Steve Carrell's final season, he said, “Comedy is a place where the mind goes to be tickled.”
You need a distant and annoying Dwight, balanced with a prankster Jim. You need a grumpy Stanley and an indifferent Phyllis. If the writers can create these personalities in a breaking news reporter, a feature reporter and a few editors, they could write another great show.
While I'm glad the production team has left the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, I hope they do the editorial team's script justice. If they do, maybe I won't need to rewatch “The Office” for the 1,281st time.
But in reality, Peacock, Wilmington, Delaware, would have been a great backdrop for a new “The Office” setting.
