May 12, 2024 – Rhea Seehorn's Free Daily and Birthday Horoscope

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Rhea Seehorn was born in Norfolk, Virginia on this date in 1972. This birthday star earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul.” She also earned another Emmy nomination for playing Kris Latimer in “Coopers Bar.” She appeared in episodes of “Invincible,” “Veep,” and “The Twilight Zone.” Seehorn's resume includes appearances in films such as Linoleum, Things heard and seenAnd Wyrm.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Owning the latest and trendiest tools could become your favorite topic of conversation. The fire of your ambitions could die down this week, giving you the freedom to focus on improving your resources or trying something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spontaneous activities can be more enjoyable than carefully planned events. Using original ideas and showing an independent mind could put you at the top of your game over the next week. Continue to shine brightly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You possess the determination and perseverance to achieve your dream of earning more money. Someone you consider loving and wise might give you sound advice on how you could more easily achieve your goals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Cultivate a better reputation in your professional life by keeping your promises without fail. It may be worth going beyond your means if you have someone by your side to encourage you. Connect with those around you.

LEO (July 23-August 22): Asking questions and showing interest in someone else highlights your kindness. You could have a positive influence on others by being concerned and thoughtful. Consider starting an exciting project that needs your lasting enthusiasm.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22): Showing foresight and good judgment can help you avoid tricky situations. Consider making important phone calls today to clear up any misunderstandings. You might be excited to study something out of the ordinary and unusual.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Whether you put your heart or your resources on the line, your goal might be to commit when the time is right. Your loved ones can introduce interesting activities into your life that will provide a healthy break from your usual routine.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): You might meet someone with the wisdom and means to give you positive direction. Welcome the possibility that some of the people who enter your life this week may prove to be a source of comfort and security.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Generously sprinkle tolerance and goodwill into every conversation and the enthusiasm of others can grow. Stay mindful of your budget, but anticipate that you may have some additional expenses in the coming week.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): You might be willing to abandon some traditions because you may understand the benefits of complex and innovative ideas. Indulging in excitement and spontaneous feelings could add some spice to your life and improve your relationships.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Maybe not everyone fits the mold. A motivated person could change your perception of how things should go in the coming week. Some tasks may require concentrated, sustained effort rather than bursts of enthusiasm.

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Deep thinking could help you make smarter decisions and choices. When you are at peace and the tranquility soothes your soul, you may realize that you may have plenty of time. Get intuitive insight into how things work as a whole.

IF MAY 12 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might be ready to try something different this week and push beyond the limits of your daily life. Once you've been motivated to try new lifestyle choices or break existing patterns, you may be pushed to move forward with enthusiasm in the coming month. Your unbridled thirst for adventure can put you in a leadership position so that when July rolls around, you'll be ready, willing, and able to pursue your dreams. Enjoy an idyllic vacation, plan a candlelit dinner for your loved ones or focus on developing a creative project. In late July and August, your popularity might increase and so your social calendar might be filled with community activities and group gatherings. Continue working toward your goals in September and October, but wait until November, when your professional acumen may seem sharp, to consider making major financial and career decisions or to review your investments and money-making strategies. money.

See all daily horoscopes

Get a free personal astrology calendar: https://bit.ly/FreeAstroCalUse code Free AstroCalendar See the best and worst days here: https://bit.ly/BWDays

©2024 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.