Springfield and Branson Spots Make 2024 List of Best Barbecue Spots





Want a high-end barbecue? Two Ozarks barbecue restaurants are among the best in the country, according to Yelp. The review site recently released its list of the 100 best barbecue spots for 2024. from Springfield City Butchery & Barbecue landed a spot at No. 12 and Getting watered in Branson was on the list at number 38. The rankings were determined by a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning barbecue, according to Yelp. Since 2014, City Butcher & Barbecue has been offering Texas-style barbecue. The brainchild of Cody Smith and Jeremy Smith got its start at local farmers' markets, where they sold deli items like bacon and sausages and gained “an impressive following.” according to a previous News-Leader report. As the business's popularity grew, the two were unable to keep up with demand, so they opened their physical location at 3650 S. Campbell Ave. Even though the founders are no longer involved, City Butcher's subscriber base has continued to grow. Fans include former Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, who said in 2018 that he chose to rehab in Springfield so he could tour the grounds. “It's always nice to receive accolades, even if they come from Yelp. Of course, the real reward is that our wonderful customers support us every day by eating all the barbecue we smoke,” City Butcher & Barbecue said in a E-mail. the smoker: “We make good barbecues, profitably if we can, at a loss if necessary, but always good barbecues. » Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Pitmaster and Saddlebrook resident Brad Leighniger started Gettin' Basted as a competitive team, ranked No. 1 in the nation by the Kansas City Barbecue Society in 2018, according to past News-Leader reporting. He is known for his “Hot & Fast, Ozarks Style” BBQ, where meat is roasted over live coals in 55-gallon barrels. The Branson location, 2845 W. 76 Country Blvd., opened in 2017, according to the Gettin' Basted website. The company also has a Nixa location at 606 W. Mount Vernon St. Making it one of the top 50 barbecue spots in the country was a thrill for Leighniger. Want to know more about Springfield's culinary news?Get weekly help with the News-Leader's Restaurant Roundup newsletter “Having won countless awards on the professional barbecue circuit, Gettin' Basted is extremely proud to have launched a new style of hot and fast barbecue available exclusively right here in the Ozarks,” Leighniger said in an email . “We believe the world's best barbecue is served daily right here in southwest Missouri, and being ranked #38 in the nation by Yelp users confirms that our customers agree!” Other Missouri locations that made the list include #13 Bogart's Smokehouse in St. Louis, #15 Q39 Midtown in Kansas City, #28 Pappy's Smokehouse in St. Louis, #35 Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29 in Kansas City. and No. 98 Char Bar – Westport in Kansas City. Susan Szuch reports on health and nutrition for the SpringfieldNews-Leader. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @szuchsm. An idea for a story? Email him at [email protected].

