Entertainment
Strictly Come Dancing wins the Bafta for Best Entertainment in its 20th year
Presenter Tess Daly celebrated the triumph, saying it was the best birthday present to mark two decades on the BBC.
The show first aired in 2004 as a new incarnation of the professional dance show Come Dancing.
Collecting the gong, Daly said: We are truly and truly overwhelmed.
Thank you Bafta for making it worth wearing Spanx on the hottest day of the year.
Strictly Defeated shows including Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas.
Ted Lasso and West End star Waddingham could be seen drinking from a flask as the camera looked on.
Awards hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan kicked off the ceremony with stern instructions to the star-studded audience.
Beckett said: We are back for a second year as hosts. There were a few mistakes made last year, so if you win, we love a good acceptance speech, but let's keep it tight.
Ranganathan added: Actually, don't say anything at all.
Producers, you can go on stage if you have to, but please stay in the back and let the famous people do the talking.
For actors, it's impossible to fall in love with a script: you read it, you liked it, and you thought it would make you money.
Beckett continued: If you have to make a political point, remember we have to follow you, so keep it light.
Jasmine Jobson took home the night's top prize, winning the Best Supporting Actress Bafta for gang drama Top Boy.
Accepting the award, she said: Oh my God, my dress is making me slip everywhere.
I don't know what to say, I'm so upset, I didn't expect this.
I'm just trying to do what I do to change a life and save a life.
Shouting to her niece, she said: My little girl, Aunt Jasmine did it, I did it! The girl finally took him home.
Beckett and Ranganathan looked coy as their show Rob And Romesh VS won the Comedy Entertainment Bafta.
They joked that their production team had been the slowest to leave the stage after accepting the award with them, despite the host's instructions during their opening monologue that all winners should keep their speeches brief.
Mawaan Rizwan won the Bafta for Best Male Performance in a Comedy for his role in Juice.
Accepting the award, Rizwan said: I want to thank the people in my life who go unthanked; my partner, my best friend.
I'm really not limited as a person, so thank you for putting up with me and giving me all the support you give me.
He also thanked the team who made the series saying: You guys believed in me a lot, so thank you for making this possible.
Ending with a joke, he said: And thanks to my therapist, we had a conversation last week where we said I need to stop relying on external forms of validation.
Gbemisola Ikumelo won the Female Performance in a Comedy Bafta for Black Ops.
Accepting the award, she encouraged the audience to repeat her call “Right is right” and said: “That's how you know diversity works!”
She also joked that her agent would tell her next employers: yesterday's price is not today's price.
Squid Game: The Challenge won the reality TV Bafta, while the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 won the award for live event coverage.
Waddingham, who co-organized the competition in Liverpool, accepted the trophy saying: The week we had this time last year was, I know for everyone here, the most exceptional week, the most stressful but so fabulous.
True crime series The Sixth Commandment, about the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin, won the limited drama Bafta, while the current affairs award went to The Shamima Begum Story.
Channel 4 Newss Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War won the award for news coverage.
Journalist Matt Frei dedicated the award to all journalists killed this year while covering wars.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
