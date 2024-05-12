Ask Amy: My Walking Buddy Has Too Much Drama

Connect with us

Dear Amy: I have been walking with a neighbor for 12 years. We walk together about once a week.

Although I usually enjoy our time, she has had disturbing emotional outbursts, crying or screaming about one thing or another.

She even yelled at me personally, which shocked and embarrassed me, and I admit I responded once or twice and I'm not proud of it. It's very unusual for me to behave this way, and I really hate it when I let myself be reduced to this level.

I can usually look past these incidents because I usually enjoy our walks, communication and laughter. But last week she yelled at me again.

The last outburst happened when she was trying to talk to me about something that was bothering her at a neighbor's house. I was unable to follow his train of thoughts, so I asked him for clarification several times.

Out of nowhere, she yelled at me to stop correcting her. I stopped dead. I asked what was wrong with her. Again she shouted that I was correcting her.

At that moment, I was angry. I said I had enough and started walking the other way.

Suddenly she backtracks and says, “Oh, I’m done with this!”

I said, I'm not.

Drama makes me uncomfortable and I hate confrontation.

Even if she contacts me now (weeks later), I think it will be too late. I have no problem ending this friendship now.

However, we live in the same neighborhood and I may run into her at some point. So I have two questions: What should I say if I meet her and she asks me if I'm over it?

And since we have mutual friends who can hear about the incident and ask questions, what should I tell them?

I don't want to talk behind his back, but I also want to clarify my position to those who are wondering what happened.

Tired of the screamers

Dear Tired: If you want this drama to continue, by all means clarify your position to your mutual friends.

If asked directly about this episode, you might say: She raised her voice at me, so we part ways.

This neighbor might have a cognitive health issue, or maybe she's always hotheaded. She might leave similar incidents behind as she travels around the world. The explosions would probably relieve the pressure she feels building up inside her and afterward, yes, she would probably feel better.

She won't apologize, so you should stop expecting that. I'm done, maybe this is as close as I can get.

When you see her again, my advice is to be cordial and calm. You can try an honest statement: I don't like being yelled at. Our conflicts make me extremely uncomfortable, so I've decided to keep my distance.

Dear Amy: I've been seeing/sleeping with my friend Curtis on and off for a few months. We have what I would describe as a sort of non-monogamous friends with benefits relationship.

Sometimes we hang out, sometimes we go out, but we're not a couple.

That suits me completely, and I thought he did too.

Recently, Curtis told me he was going to start seeing someone else, also casually.

Now I feel weird and possessive. I don't want it to be exclusive to me, but I don't want things to change. I don't want him to do that.

Do you think I can tell him that?

In contradiction

Dear Odds: If you can have sex with someone, then yes, you can surely be brave enough to start a conversation.

Yes, I think it's always good to tell someone how you feel, and I hope you do.

However, you must also accept that life is about change.

Everyone involved needs to make sure that all that casual sex you're having is safe, too.

Dear Amy: I loved your advice to Gifting Mother, whose 7-year-old tore through Easter presents and immediately wanted more.

In addition to educating her on gratitude and reducing abundance, I think these parents should take this child to meet children who have much less than her.

When I was a child, my father responded by taking me to a soup kitchen run by our church. It opened my eyes.

I miss him

Dear Miss Lui: You had a wonderful father.

