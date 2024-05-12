Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today, May 12, 2024: HYBE Appoints New CEO and Management Team of ADOR to Replace Min Hee Jin; Internet users outraged





May 12, 2024 at 11:14 p.m. IST May 12, 2024 11:14 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Meet the Voice Cast of John Krasinski's Next Director IF May 12, 2024 9:35 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Manisha Koirala Recalls Being Submerged In Water For 12 Hours During That Scene In Heeramandi: 'I Was Beyond Exhausted' Manisha Koirala plays Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She revealed the grueling conditions in which she filmed for the series. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 9:34 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Box Office Day 2: Hollywood Release Beats Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth in India Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took the Indian box office by storm with a good opening, earning more than Srikanth in two days. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 8:36 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: The Mummy Director Felt 'Insulted' When Team Behind Tom Cruise Reboot Didn't Contact Him The Mummy, released in 1999, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary of release. In 2017, a reboot of the Brendan Fraser-Rachel Weisz starrer was also released in theaters. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 7:37 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt reveals she is inspired by Aishwarya Rai's journey to the world stage Alia Bhatt spoke about the many national and international icons who have inspired her work over the years. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 7:36 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Seventeen, ILLIT, NewJeans, Stray Kids and More Take Top Spots on Billboard's World Albums Chart Seventeen, BTS, the group's solo projects, ILLIT, NewJeans, Stray Kids and others, dominated the latest data on the Billboard World Albums Chart. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 6:56 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Happy Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and other stars share adorable photos with their moms Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to express their gratitude to their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day 2024. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 5:43 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor Admits She Is Heavily Inspired By Zendaya To Try A Dressing Method For Mr. And Mrs. Mahi Janhvi Kapoor also mentioned Uorfi Javed and praised her for her creativity in her fashion. Janhvi will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 4:53 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Mr. and Mrs. Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao trains Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer. Watch Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor play a couple who team up to fulfill their dream of becoming a cricketer in this Sharan Sharma film. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 4:28 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Aditi Rao Hydari Backs Sharmin Segal For Being Slammed For Her Performance: 'It's Not Fair' Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, defended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision. The show has been criticized for factual inaccuracies. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 3:51 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Made In Heaven Actor Trinetra Haldar Reacts To Rajkummar Rao Being Trolled For Plastic Surgery A recent photo of Rajkummar Rao sparked a lot of reactions on social media, where many commented that he had undergone plastic surgery. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 2:51 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Manoj Bajpayee cried in his bathroom when ink was thrown on Hansal Mehta: How can this happen to someone like him? Manoj Bajpayee teamed up with Hansal Mehta for the first time in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar. He will next be seen in his home production, Bhaiyya Ji. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 2:45 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez Continues This is Me… Now Tour Amid Ticket Sales Issues Standard ticket prices for Jennifer Lopez's 2024 tour have varied, with the lowest available on Ticketmaster ranging from $49.95 (40) to $144.75. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 2:38 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Oprah Winfrey Apologizes for Major Role in Encouraging 'Diet Culture': I've Been a Loyal Participant Oprah Winfrey discussed her role in today's diet culture in a three-hour YouTube special with Rebel Wilson and Amber Riley. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 2:34 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Baby Reindeer: Netflix Receives Official Warning From UK Government Over Security Issues UK government warns Netflix over Baby Reindeer series as viewers obsess over real-life identities Read the full story here May 12, 2024 1:51 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt reveals how she and Ranbir Kapoor deal with failure and success: I'm an overthinker, he prefers to move on quickly Alia Bhatt said that she and Ranbir Kapoor worked as if it was a part of their lives but not ours as a whole. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 1:47 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: After The Idea of ​​You, Watch May December: A Sordid, Deeply Uncomfortable Film About Age-Gap Relationships Weekend ticket: In May December by Todd Haynes, a television actress sets out to study the life of a woman infamous for her romance with a much younger man. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 1:02 p.m. EAST Anime News Live Updates: Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto Reunion: Fans on Cloud 9 Yuichi Nakamura and Takahiro Sakurai, the iconic voice actors behind Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, will reunite for a special program on May 19, 2024. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 12:35 p.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: Miranda Cosgrove Still Struggles to Overcome Terrifying Stalking Experience: Don't Feel Super Safe » A man began stalking Miranda Cosgrove around eight years ago before setting himself on fire and killing himself in her garden. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 12:30 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Abhijeet Bhattacharya becomes popular in Egypt for his resemblance to former president; Internet says “you can claim it” A few weeks ago, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared a collage of photos of himself and the late Egyptian president on Instagram. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 12:12 EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: When Jay Z Felt the Pain of Cheating on Beyoncé; So you have to survive… Jay-Z opens up about his infidelity in a candid interview, admitting to cheating on Beyoncé and the pain it caused. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 11:23 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Day 2 of Srikanth's box office collection: Rajkummar Rao's film continues to do well and earns 4 crores on Saturday Srikanth box office collection day 2: The film, which opened with good numbers in India, is doing well. In the film, Rajkummar Rao essays Srikanth Bolla. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 11:18 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Richa Chadha says she tried some gin for drunken dancing in Heeramandi. Here's what happened next Richa Chadha is being praised for her act as Lajjo's drunken lover in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor admitted she drank a little gin for a sequence. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 10:33 a.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Case registered against Allu Arjun for violating poll code of conduct, attending rally in Andhra Pradesh: Report Allu Arjun and YSRCP MP Reddy were accused of allowing a large public gathering at the latter's residence. Read the full story here May 12, 2024 10:26 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Anita Baker Called 'Unreliable' for Last-Minute Cancellation of Atlanta Concert Over Mother's Day Weekend Anita Baker's Mother's Day weekend concert in Atlanta was abruptly canceled minutes before the show was set to begin, leaving fans frustrated and demanding refunds. Read the full story here

