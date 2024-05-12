European “Swiftties” await the icon with open arms

BRUSSELS – When two “Swifties” in the Netherlands tried to organize a local Taylor Swift fan night two years ago, the club's owners turned up their noses, doubting whether the American megastar would be a hit with the public branch.

“They were not on our side at all,” Alexa Fischer, 25, told AFP.

“We couldn't even put their names on our social media because they were embarrassed to host the Swift party,” recalls her friend Femke van Splunter.

It turned out that their first evening was an immediate success: all 200 tickets were sold in one day.

Eighteen months later, once-reluctant clubs are now calling on the duo to host Swiftie parties. After having taken the full measure of the phenomenon in Europe, where the singer-songwriter kicks off the last leg of her record Eras tour in Paris on May 9.

Lowered devotion

The trigger for the first event was the 2022 release of Swift's hit album “Midnights,” as well as the desire to come together with like-minded fans to celebrate.

“We were like, 'A lot of people are excited about this but we don't know where they are and we don't know who to buzz with,'” van Splunter, 30, said.

Like the Netherlands-based duo, Portugal's Joana Lopes said Swifties were used to their dedication being belittled: the icon herself was fired for lyrics that heavily revolved around her ex-lovers.

“A few years ago, we couldn’t talk about Taylor without being judged or made fun of,” Lopes said.

But Swifties from across Europe, who will all gather to see her perform this year, told AFP in a series of interviews that the sense of community was very real.

Take Fischer and van Splunter: The two men host an eclectic mix of groups on WhatsApp, from one focused on videos of Swift's current tour to one in which Swifties come together to talk politics.

This is just one example of the thriving world of group chats bringing Swift fans together around more than just music.

Across Europe, in Lisbon, Lopes and her friend Ana Carmo, 29, are part of a WhatsApp group with dozens of Swifties living in different cities – and which helped Lopes get tickets to see his icon perform.

Feeling “seen”

Beyond the feeling of belonging, the singer brought comfort to many in difficult times.

After Fischer — who uses non-binary pronouns they — lost their father at age 16, they remember drawing help from a song “about Swift's own journey with cancer and from his mother “.

Her music also helped Lopes grieve the loss of her grandmother.

“It's the same day Taylor became a part of my life,” said the 33-year-old, who says Swift's lyrics are “the thing I appreciate the most.”

Swift makes her fans “feel seen,” summed up Clara Garcia, a consultant based in Brussels. “It’s like this whole community, the Easter eggs, the concerts, the friendship bracelets.”

And there's no doubt that's been the key to its record-breaking success, experts say.

“Taylor deliberately organized a community and positioned herself as someone who could be a friend to her fans,” said Georgia Carroll, a fan culture expert, who said Swift was “without a doubt the most popular it has ever been.

Europe's love story

Streams of his music have increased 50% on music platform Deezer in Europe in the year since April 2023 – the month after launching a tour that has already grossed more than any other in the world. history, or $1 billion by the end of 2023.

Data from streaming giant Spotify, dating just before the release of her latest album in April, showed the greatest enthusiasm for Swift in the Netherlands and Portugal as well as Belgium and Slovenia.

Swift's appeal as a songwriter may not be evident on a continent where few people speak English as a first language – but that's no barrier for her fans.

“I started listening to her songs and I was like, 'OK, what is she saying,'” Lopes, from Portugal, recalls. “So I started reading his words and translating to understand.”

“I'm learning new words, I'm learning new meanings of things,” echoed her friend Carmo, while Brussels-based Alessia Faranna, 25, said Swift had helped her “a lot” with his English.

Faranna put it very simply: “I fell in love with the way she expresses her feelings.” -AFP