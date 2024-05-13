Entertainment
Uriah Heep at Saint Andrews Hall, 5 things to know Daily Tribune
Uriah Heep performs Monday, May 13 at Detroits Saint Andrews Hall (Photo provided by Silver Lining Music)
It's been 55 years since Uriah Heep released his debut album, Very EavyVery Umble. And if you'd read the reviews that praised it and others during the era of '70s British heavy rock bands, you wouldn't expect it to last another 55 seconds.
Despite the criticism, Uriah Heep, named after a Charles Dickens character, David Copperfield, is still with us. The quintet has amassed a catalog of 25 albums, including last year's Chaos & Color, and landmark rock hits such as Easy Livin and Stealin. The group also has more than two dozen members, and several of the most notable David Byron, Ken Hensley, Lee Kerslake, Gary Thain, John Wetton, Trevor Bolder and John Lawton have also died.
That leaves guitarist Mick Box, 76, the last man standing from the original lineup and proud of it. He brought the band's latest release, this one from 2013, back to North America, keeping it humble but undeniably heavy all these years later.
* Box said by phone from a tour stop in Pittsburgh that he was proud that Heep reached a 25th album with Chaos & Color. It's amazing, isn't it? This stuff overwhelms me, but when you sit down and think about it, it's amazing. In 55 years of existence, that's almost one year every two years. But it's something that I've been immersed in my whole life, you know? I became a musician for life in the late 60's, I didn't know it would be at Uriah Heep this whole time. (Laughs)
* The guitarist adds that passion has kept him engaged in the band all these years. The passion for playing guitar, writing music and being part of a band, it's that simple, really. It’s what gets you through all the hard times, as well as in the good times and every other time. So yeah, just passion for what you do. I love the guitar, I love feeling it, feeling it, playing it, just creating new music. Uriah Heep was a good vehicle to incorporate these songs.
* Having lost so many band members over the years, Box says he feels a responsibility to honor them by keeping Uriah Heep alive. I have to feel happy to still be here, to continue playing, to still do what I love with passion. With everyone passing by, it leaves me numb, but I always try to give it a good spin to keep going. And I think that by continuing the group, by releasing a new album, it refocuses our whole history again. If young musicians listen to what these guys left behind on Mother Earth, whether it's the bass, the vocals, the songs, the musicianship, it's great. It’s really inspiring to go back and hear what they did. I hope this happens while waving the flag. All I can say is that it lasts a long time.
*As for the mostly negative reviews, Box says it didn't really bother us because reviewers are there to criticize, and they did. (laughs) I think that was one of the things; in 1969 when we came out it was the big four Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Uriah Heep. We were the last to arrive, so the press, certainly in England, were saying, “Oh, no, not another one!” ”, that kind of feeling. And we took out full-page ads in all the magazines. I think it worked against us to be honest, but then it worked FOR us because we became a people band, an underground people band, which is great. You can have all the critics in the world behind you, but it's the punters and the public who pay with their money by buying tickets, buying albums, and in those days they bought in mass, so we had no problem .
* After forming under the name Spice, the group became Uriah Heep because their manager at the time thought it was a more appropriate name than its predecessor. It happened to be Charles Dickens' 100th birthday, and there was a lot of talk about him in England. (The manager) took his two sons to see a film adaptation of David Copperfield, and in that story you had Uriah Heep and he thought, What's better than a literary giant to take a name from? You can carry this name anywhere in the world. So we said, let's do it. The band members weren't particularly Dickens fans at the time, but Box says that by taking the name it made us more aware and interested.
Uriah Heep and Saxon will perform Monday, May 13 at Saint Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors at 6 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.
