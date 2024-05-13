Steve Buscemi hospitalized after random punch in Manhattan neighborhood – NBC New York





A second “Boardwalk Empire” actor was injured in what law enforcement sources described as a random attack in Manhattan. Steve Buscemi, 66, was in Kips Bay on Wednesday when an unknown person arrived and punched the actor in the face, according to two NYPD sources. They said Buscemi was leaning against a wall around midday and texting on his phone at the time of the attack. Medics responded to 3rd Avenue and East 28th Street, where they picked up Buscemi and took him to Bellevue Hospital. Police said the actor was treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. The attacker has not yet been identified, but the New York Police Department has released surveillance footage of the alleged suspect in hopes of finding him. Man wanted in attack on actor Steve Buscemi. () “Steve Buscemi was attacked in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the actor's publicist said in a statement to NBC News. “He is doing well and appreciates everyone's well wishes, although he is incredibly sad for everyone who this happened while we were also walking the streets of New York. Buscemi is known for his roles in the films “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs”, as well as in the recent television series “Miracle Workers”. He was last seen on screen in the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which concluded its 12th season in April. Buscemi is the second actor from the popular HBO television show “Boardwalk Empire” attacked this spring. Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the head with a rock while walking near Central Park on March 31. A homeless man, later identified as Xavier Israel, 27, was taken into custody; he faces charges of assault and harassment. Israel is believed to be the same person who attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago. Stuhlbarg currently acts in “Patriots” on Broadway. A “Boardwalk Empire” actor is recovering from a stone to the head he randomly received while walking near Central Park Sunday evening, authorities said.

