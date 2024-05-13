Bollywood Celebrities Wish Mother's Day, Describe Moms As Their Happy Place





Mumbai, May 12, 2024, IANS Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Celebrities from the Indian film industry, including Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nimrat Kaur, Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Randeep Hooda and others, on Sunday shared adorable photos with their mothers, their conveying their warm regards on the occasion. of Mother's Day and showers them with love and respect. Kajol shared a loving photo with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. The actress shared the photo with the caption: “Weird moms build character! At least that's what I heard…don't worry mom…I'll continue our happy tradition. Well sure, the tradition of laughter we are amazed by the jokes that only you and I understand. Ayushmann took to Instagram and posted unseen photos with his mother, getting nostalgic about his late father, who was an astrologer and died in 2023. “It's our first Mother's Day without a dad. But you can both be moms. You've always been divinely feminine. You can embrace your masculine, too. You can be whatever you want to be. #HappyMothersDay,” he wrote. Nimrat, who was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', shared a series of photos with her mother, Avinath Sethi, and her nani. “Happy Mother's Day to my rainbow and the pot of gold…everything seems beautiful with you in our lives Mama and our gangsta OG Nani. I love you beyond words,” she said she writes. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja posted a photo of his mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor and mother Priya Ahuja who can be seen playing with their grandchild Vayu. The actress was also tagged in the post. The post was captioned: “Is there a more fun and indulgent relationship than that of a baby with their grandmother and Nani! Happy Mother's Day @kapoor.sunita @priya27ahuja.” Kajal shared a cute, happy picture with her mother saying, “Happy Mother's Day, my darling mom @vinayagg2060, I love you to the moon and back (scientifically, with all the blood my heart can pump into a life!), so much more love and gratitude and respect for everything you have done for us and continue to do so. Kajal, who is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu, also posted a picture with her baby boy Neil and said, “Thank you for choosing me as your mom, my little one @neil kitchlu! You bring so much sunshine into my life! It just might It doesn't get any better than this…taught me about being a mother, what those feelings mean. Randeep shared a candid picture with his Maa and wrote, “Maa = My happy place.” Sonali Bendre shared a collage with her mother and wrote the caption in Hindi: 'Aai'. Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and posted her mother Bhavana's picture and wrote, “Happy Mother's Day.”

