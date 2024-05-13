From mysteries to memoirs, your next big summer reads





As summer approaches, book lovers will stock up on libraries, browse bookstore shelves, and stack their stacks of books to a precarious height. A number of early 2024 titles deserve time and space during these (theoretically) more spacious months. Here are just seven to consider, including one from a familiar face to Columbia readers. Hanif Abdurraqib, “There are still some this year” Perhaps the most versatile and best writer we have today, Abdurraqib weaves his own experiences of time and belonging, failure and community into the love-hate story of LeBron James and the city ​​of Cleveland. Here, personal lives encounter challenges just as important as in sporting life, in the sense that each next tick of the clock represents a chance to come together and rewrite our stories. Kaveh Akbar, “Martyr!” One of the most sublime poets of his generation, Akbar's first novel revolves around a character very much like himself: a young Iranian-American writer in recovery, searching for inspiration. Still working through the childhood loss of his mother, the frustrated poet becomes obsessed with the art of death: that is, how to make your final moments count. Akbar's work here is marked both by a stark realism and by moments of transfiguring prose that reshape time around his characters and readers. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. James Kaplan, “3 Shades of Blue” Subtitled “Miles Davis John Coltrane Bill Evans and the Lost Empire of Cool,” Kaplan's jazz history is a true character study, delving into the musical details, drug dalliances, and surprisingly sweet bonds that propelled these three characters through music. world and towards each other. Kaplan presents these musical lions as the brilliant, flawed characters they were and shows how all great art is created in the spaces between talent and luck. Jason Kirk, “Hell is a World Without You” If you closed the door to an evangelical youth group in the late 1990s or early '90s, Jason Kirk's novel will ring painfully and beautifully true. Something like James Joyce's “A Portrait of the Artist As a Young Man,” complete with energy drinks and Christian rock, the book compassionately navigates a world of fragile absolutes, lingering shame, youthful desire and of life jacket friendships alongside its teenage characters. Laura McHugh, “Safe and Safe” A Colombian novelist with a national audience, McHugh excels at digging into the roots of what we take for granted: family ties, small-town values, the way we speak when we talk about security. Her latest film revolves around two sisters from Missouri living in the terrible and continuing wake of the disappearance of their older cousin, she disappeared while babysitting a child, while they slept peacefully in the same house. Readers will be drawn to the sisters, realistic yet charismatic in their amateur detective work, and will appreciate how McHugh continues to write about the soul of a place with clear eyes and a compassionate mind. Lydia Millet, “We loved everything” Millet, one of our best novelists and a veteran of the Unbound Book Festival, has written one of the most virtuosic and concrete memoirs in recent memory. Millet does something rare that, upon reading, seems so obvious and vital by placing his personal story in the context of the entire planet. This is a work about creativity, community, climate change, and how we all belong to each other. More:Famous novelist Lydia Millet presents a tale of good neighborliness at the Unbound Book Festival Tommy Orange, “Wandering Stars” A spiritual sequel, with specific threads stretching back to his remarkable debut novel “There There,” Tommy Orange's latest connects the generations of a Native American family. A citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, Orange creates a clear-eyed examination of the near and distant past, of how it weighs on some people to the point of breaking and might just set others free. Aarik Danielsen is the Tribune's features and culture editor. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.He is on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

