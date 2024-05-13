Actor Steve Buscemi Was Attacked Randomly in Manhattan, Publicist Says

Actor Steve Buscemi was randomly attacked in New York last week, his publicist said Sunday.

The iconic actor, originally from New York known for his starring roles in the TV show “Boardwalk Empire” and in films such as “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs,” was allegedly attacked in Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood in a “random act of violence,” Buscemi's publicist said.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about an assault around 11:48 a.m. ET on May 8. Responding officers were informed that a 66-year-old man had been punched in the face in front of 369 3rd Avenue by an unidentified individual, the New York Police Department said in a press release last week that He did not identify Buscemi by name. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of bruising, swelling and bleeding to the left eye.

Buscemi “is doing well and appreciates everyone's well wishes, although he is incredibly sad for everyone this happened to while he was walking the streets of New York,” his publicist said.

New York police said the suspect “was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a school bag,” adding that there had been no arrests and that the investigation was continuing.

Police said about a dozen incidents had been reported in recent weeks involving people, mostly women, attacked randomly in New York – with six arrests.

More



