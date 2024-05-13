Batang Street | Request a review

Late one Sunday afternoon, I was walking the streets of our quiet neighborhood with a turon and various pieces of bread that I had purchased at our community bakery for our merienda when suddenly I was struck by the nostalgia. I took a break and found myself reminiscing about the good old days of my youth. As I slowly began to look around me, all the memories of my early childhood began to play out vividly in the corners and spaces that my friends and I once shared.

I belong to Generation Z, born in the early 2000s. We are the sons and daughters of a generation where the traditional way of life and the technological revolution have converged. This is the period of our lives when we relied on books, radio and television for our leisure and primary sources of entertainment. Simultaneously, computers and early forms of gadgets began to be popular and accessible to the general public, introducing us to the Internet, where a variety of gaming applications, websites, and social media emerged as forms of entertainment.

Most children of our generation loved spending time away from home. Playing in the Internet cafe or using gadgets is just an option we resort to when we are resting or waiting before playing outside. As a certified “batang kalye”, I can attest to this. Even though I had a desktop computer and a tablet at home, I still looked forward to being able to go outside and play. Early morning, late afternoon, and even evening, almost a third of my daily time was spent playing and socializing with others outside, except on school days or when I had important responsibilities to assume. The echoes of our voices and the sound of our footsteps as we ran, shouted, laughed and zoomed around our village signified the times of our rule. We were the little kings and queens of our world; we governed and dominated the streets as if they were our own. You could see the excitement and enthusiasm in our spirit, a Filipino kid, ready to play all the traditional games.

I remember I mastered every Filipino street game there is. Being tall, agile, lively, intelligent and having long arms and sturdy legs, my physical and mental attributes gave me an advantage in most games.

You could see me spinning, jumping and dodging quickly during the batuhan bola; I could be seen shooting cans using a carefully chosen slipper during the tumbang preso; I could be seen running and being chased during bente uno and taya-tayaan; you could also see me playing the role of patotot, the team leader stationed on the first line and along the central longitudinal line during the paintero. I also participated in piring-piringan, tagu-taguan, luksong tinik and luksong baka, pogs, Dampa, Holen, turumpo, piko, “ten-twenty”, Chinese garter, sipa and many others.

I am forever grateful that I grew up playing outside. Even though I was a frail and sick child during my preteen years, I became physically active, which helped me improve my cardiorespiratory fitness and develop a robust immune system. I overcame my asthma, which is the biggest achievement I can attribute to being a street kid. I also learned to cultivate my soft skills: creativity, adaptability, critical thinking, teamwork and leadership, which are some of the essential skills that an individual must possess and continually hone to be able to use in their education and in management of world affairs. The child I was before is the foundation of my well-being today: he has sensory acuity, mental alertness and good physical health.

It is simply sad to see that most of the children of today's generation are now confined to their homes, trapped in their machines and deprived of the outside world and the rich traditions and cultures of our country which can only be experienced on the streets. Instead of playing outside their homes, they spend a lot of time playing computer and mobile games, as well as watching videos for prolonged periods, posing a risk to their physical and mental health . In doing so, they lose a crucial chance to develop their physical and motor skills by participating in physical activities and improving their socialization skills by interacting with their peers.

Now I barely see children playing in our neighborhood. I see some of them sometimes, but it's not the same thing as it used to be. It is a sad fact that most members of Generation Alpha are unaware of the rich heritage of Filipino street games; we are almost losing them because of technology. I wish that one day I could once again see the streets of our places filled with children, bursting with the happiness and energy that we, Generation Z and previous generations, once knew. I hope that the spirit and identity of Filipino children, as well as the memory of our traditional games, will be preserved and continually passed on to future generations.

Justin Andre D. Sarmiento, 21, is a college student who longs for his early childhood days on the streets, wishing he could experience and enjoy being a kid again.