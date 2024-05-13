“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” tops the box office





Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has had the third best opening of 2024 so far, after Dune: Part 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4.

ANGELS Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reigned at the weekend box office with a North American opening of $56.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, providing a needed boost to a uncertain season in theaters. The 20th Century Studios and Disney film, based on the rebooted Apes trilogy from the 2010s, had the third highest opening of the year, following the $81.5 million debut of Dune: Part Two in early March and the $58.3 million domestic opening of Kung Fu Panda 4 a week later. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' strong performance, even better internationally, with a worldwide total of $129 million, comes a week after a tepid start for Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy, which reported that the Summer 2024 is likely to see a significant decline. after the Barbenheimer magic of 2023. Planet of the Apes easily made more than the rest of the top 10 combined. The guy who falls just in time fell to No. 2 with a $13.7 million weekend and a two-week total of $49.7 million for Universal Pictures. at Zendaya Challengers finished third with $4.7 million and earned $38 million in three weeks for Amazon MGM Studios. The opening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, helmed by Maze Runner director Wes Ball, was the second best in the series, following Dawn of the Planet's $72 million opening weekend of the Apes in 2014. This is the 10th film in the Planet of the Apes franchise which began in 1968 with Charlton Heston's original with an unexpected ending. This franchise has never lost momentum, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. There are very few franchises that have such longevity. And it's really the property itself. The new film does not share any central actors or characters with its predecessors. There's just this love for the way it fuses science fiction with social commentary and straight-up popcorn entertainment, Dergarabedian said. Kingdom came with good reviews and positive buzz (80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B” CinemaScore). It was particularly praised for its visual effects and the way its CGI caught up with its horse-riding primate aesthetic, even from the last film, 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press called it exciting and visually stunning. This shot in the arm is welcome for the film sector, but there are few certainties for next summer. The year so far, without a first Marvel film like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, represents 21% of the total from mid-May of last year. While there are some potential blockbusters that seem like safe bets, including Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine in July, others like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga later this month and Twisters later in the summer feel like they could break either way. Pixar has brought almost guaranteed hits before, but June's Inside Out 2 might not thrive like the 2015 original. There used to be sure bets that we can't necessarily rely on anymore, Dergarabedian said. This will be a bit of a random list. Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, $56.5 million. 2. “The Fall Guy, $13.7 million.” 3. Challengers, $4.7 million. 5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom, $2.5 million. 6. Unsung Hero, $2.25 million. 7. Kung Fu Panda 4. $2 million. 8. Civil War, $1.8 million. 9. Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, $1.5 million. 10. Abigail, $1.1 million.

