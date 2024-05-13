Kriti Sanon reacts to Bollywood superstar having three cooks and a chef on the sets of a major film Firstpost





The actress was recently in an interview with Film Companion where she spoke about the rising costs of films and their subsequent failures.

2024 has not been a good year for these supposed big ticket artists. And one of the industry's biggest concerns is rising costs and crushing budgets. And talking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kriti Sanon, who also becomes a producer at Netflix. Pattihad something to say about it. When told that there was a big movie in which the male superstar had three cooks and two chefs for him, the actress replied: If you are in a movie where you have to create a certain body type to this particular role, then obviously on the part of the actor. a lot of effort is required to achieve this. The expenses are then, rightly, borne by the producer. So you need to understand what is necessary and what is luxury. Producers must respond to a call. She added: “Apart from that, I feel like a trainer or a nutritionist, depending on the role. In my case, there have been many situations where my body is of no concern to the producer or director, so if I work out and get a trainer, I pay that price. You have to balance what is necessary for the film and what is not. This cannot be an unnecessary expense. Kriti Sanon has defied all odds, cementing her position as one of the highest-grossing actors in the industry in 2024. With her two back-to-back films, viz.

There's such confusion in my body

And

Crew

, reaching the 10O crore milestone, Kriti became a beacon of success, garnering praise from viewers. Kriti is now ready with her new version of Do Paati alongside Kajol. Kriti Sanon recently revealed that Patti was the most difficult film for her. She said “I think the one that still hasn't been released is Do Patti. It's hard for me to tell you why because only the teaser was dropped. But I can say that in the movie, I I did something for the first time that I haven't performed in any of my films before. It was really challenging, not only physically and in body language, but also emotionally. of emotions, drama and a lot of layers with a lot of layers, so Do Patti was one of my most difficult ones so far.

