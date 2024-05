Today in Entertainment History: 'Frasier' Finale Broadcast | Entertainment

On May 13, 1955, a riot broke out at an Elvis Presley concert in Jacksonville, Florida. This was the first time a problem had been reported during one of his concerts. Witnesses say the crowd went crazy when Presley said, “Girls, I'll see you backstage.” In 1971, singer Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane crashed her car into a wall, forcing the cancellation of a recording session. In 1974, more than 50 people were injured outside a Jackson Five concert in Washington when fans began smashing bottles. In 1977, The Beatles released their first live album, The Beatles At The Hollywood Bowl. In 1985, musician Bruce Springsteen married actress Julianne Phillips in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on her birthday. They divorced in 1988. Springsteen later married his backup singer, Patti Scialfa (skee-AL-fah). In 1992, guitarist John Frusciante (froo-SHAN-tee) left the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He joined the group six years later. In 1997, members of Midnight Oil deliberately blocked traffic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to protest the city's air quality. They sat in armchairs and sofas in the middle of a normally busy street for an hour. In 2004, the final episode of Frasier aired on NBC. In 2019, actress Doris Day died at her home in Carmel Valley, California after suffering from pneumonia. She was 97 years old. Today's birthdays: Actor Buck Taylor (Gunsmoke, Gods and Generals) is 86 years old. Actor Harvey Keitel (ky-TEL) is 85 years old. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone) is 76 years old. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (Car Wash, TVs Deadwood) is 75 years old. Musician Stevie Wonder is 74 years old. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: The Waltons) is 68 years old. Comedian Stephen Colbert (kohl-BEHR) (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) is 60 years old. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 60 years old. Actor Tom Verica (How To Get Away With Murder, American Dreams) is 60 years old. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 58 years old. Actress Susan Floyd (All My Children) is 56 years old. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 52 years old. Actor Brian Geraghty (GEHR-eh-tee) (The Alienist, Boardwalk Empire) is 49 years old. Actor Samantha Morton (“The Whale”, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) is 47 years old. Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is 45 years old. Iwan Rheon (IH-wahn RAY-on) (Game of Thrones) is 39 years old. Actress Lena Dunham (Girls) is 38 years old. Actor Robert Pattinson is 38 years old. Actress Candice Accola King (The Vampire Diaries) is 37 years old. Actor Hunter Parrish (Weeds) is 37 years old. Dawes bassist Wylie Gelber is 36 years old. Actress Debby Ryan (Jessie) is 31 years old.

