Bollywood news actors of the week: Alia Bhatt makes a superb appearance at the 2nd Met Gala; VIRAL PIC of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoying brunch in Bangalore





This week was filled with news of Alia Bhatt winning hearts with her stunning second Met Gala appearance in a floral saree to new parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying brunch in Bengaluru. As we welcome another Sunday, let's take a look back at those news stories that made headlines and buzz throughout this week. Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week 1. Alia Bhatt makes her second Met Gala appearance Alia Bhatt made a second appearance at the big fashion event, Met Gala 2024. She stunned in a mint green floral saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing the photos from the red carpet, the actress penned a lengthy note. Part of his note read: It was a call to the Garden of Time – an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is infinite and we recognize that items made with time and care can last forever. In our journey towards an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. 2.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy brunch in Bangalore New parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted posing with their fans in Bangalore. Their photos went viral on social media in no time. In the viral footage, the couple flashed their million-dollar smiles as they stood next to the team at a popular noodle bar. Advertisement



3.Ranveer Singh deletes old Instagram posts Ranveer Singh deleted all his old posts before 2023, including his wedding photos with Deepika Padukone. Currently, the actor has 135 positions. For those unfamiliar, Deepika had also briefly deleted their wedding photos but kept them back soon after. 4. Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to Tirupati's marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya The post shared by the apaparazzo account mentioning that Janhvi Kapoor will get married to Shikhar Pahariya at the Tirupati temple in a gold saree garnered a reaction from the actress. Putting the rumors to rest, Janhvi commented, “Kuch bhi (What the hell). 5.Abhishek Bachchan, the protagonist depicting the father-daughter story, will be released in November According to a PTI report, Shoojit Sircar has announced the release date of his upcoming project starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film will be released in theaters on November 15, 2024. The upcoming film will depict the relationship between a father and a daughter like Piku. 6. Director Sangeeth Sivan dies Famous writer-director Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 65. According to PTI, he breathed his last on Wednesday, May 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. At his funeral, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sham Kaushal and others were present. 7. Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan's Sikandar Pinkvillafirst has exclusively learned that Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan have locked the female lead role of Sikandar and she is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika also shared Nadiadwala Grandsons' post on social media and wrote: You have been asking me for the next update for a long time and here it is… Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala. Theatrical release on EID 2025! #RM25. New bonus features:According to reports, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has named a particular junction in Lokhandwala Complex as Sridevi Kapoor Chowkas, after the late actress. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Meet the actor who has worked with Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, done web series and is now winning hearts with her role in Laapataa Ladies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newsmakers-of-the-week-alia-bhatt-makes-stunning-2nd-met-gala-appearance-viral-pic-of-anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-enjoying-brunch-in-bengaluru-1304727

