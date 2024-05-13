Start preparing for legal battle over water rights, experts say

Experts are urging residents to proactively collect the information they will need to file their claims in the Department of Ecology's water rights lawsuit.

Ecology has not yet finalized the forms and instructions needed for users to submit their claims, despite filing a complaint in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month.

Although the forms are not yet available, water users can start preparing by gathering all the documentation they have regarding water use on their property, said Scarlet Tang, communications manager for the Northwest Region of the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The forms will likely require users to provide information about when water was first used on their property, the source of the water, the access point, where the water is used and what it is used for, Tang said.

The Water Resources Inventory Area 1 court case which covers the entire Nooksack Basin, as well as Lake Whatcom, TenMile Creek, Sumas, Point Roberts, Lummi Island and other watersheds, such as Dakota Creek and Lake Whatcom, will determine whether each water right is legal, how much water can be used and what priority it will have in the event of a shortage.

The process is expected to affect more than 30,000 people as the court will examine all water rights, including those held by farmers, local governments, private well owners and tribes, as well as federal and state agencies .

A draft of the arbitration form and instructions was published by the ministry in January and open to the public for comment for a period of two months. Tang said the department is working with the attorney general's office to carefully review the public comments received. Forms will be expected no earlier than 2025.

Those who have homes only equipped with wells will be allowed to use a shorter form, while those who use larger volumes of water or have more complex uses will be required to complete the full form, providing more detailed information on the amount of water and water season. to use.

At a March event in Lynden, water rights experts gave about 400 affected residents a crash course in the arbitration process. Speakers asked the audience to keep in mind that they were working from draft forms, which could change based on public feedback.

As proposed, any person withdrawing groundwater from an existing well for a single home that waters no more than half an acre and uses no more than 500 gallons per day for indoor use may fill the short form.

The draft version of this form required the following information:

Information about the applicant, including name, postal address, telephone and email address

Date of construction of the first house on the property

Answers to basic questions about water use

Well information including depth, location, and plot number

Information about where the water is used, such as address and plot number

Signature

Bill Clarke, a water rights lawyer, expressed concerns about the short form, saying that if it is used in the process, it sets a future limit on the owner's water consumption, as well as 'a lower level of proof than these. who must submit the complete form.

They don't have to prove their actual water consumption, Clarke said. They kind of get a free pass to prove that that's how much water they're actually using.

He said if thousands and thousands of rural households in the county each got a half-acre of outdoor irrigation without any evidence, they would consume a significant amount of water.

Thousands of acre-feet of water could be given away without any proof, while farmers must prove every drop of water they use, Clarke said. So, in effect, you're elevating suburban homeowner type irrigation versus commercial irrigation.

He noted that while state law allows the department to streamline the process for small water users, it does not necessarily exempt those individuals from proving their actual water use.

The complete complaint form can be completed by any water user for each of their complaints. However, this will likely be required for other permit-exempt groundwater users, such as domestic resident groups, storage water, or industrial water.

This complete form should require the following information:

Information about the applicant, including name, postal address, telephone and email address

Legal basis of the right to water: identification of the exemption or water right number

The priority date or the date when the intention to use was established

Water source description and well or diversion information

Source information, such as well depth, location, plot number

Information about where the water is used, such as address and plot number

Specific information on the amount of water used for different purposes, including type of use, instantaneous flow rate, annual volume and period of use.

Irrigators will also need to include information on the area currently irrigated and the maximum area irrigated, as well as details on water storage.

Signature

Once the claim submission deadline has passed, water rights holders will have three years to amend their claims with any additional documentation.

Gather all the evidence first, make sure you know the answer, then write your court claim form, RH2 Engineering hydrogeologist Andy Dunn advised at the March event.

Dunn told the crowd that no one expected them to be able to account for every gallon of water pumped every year for decades, but that they would need to gather enough consistent records to chart clearly the table that supports their assertion.

SO [enough] evidence is submitted to convince Ecology, the court and potentially third parties that what you said on your court claim form is accurate, Dunn said.

Residents who do not file their claim with the court risk losing the ability to legally use water, the Ministry of Ecology has confirmed.

The department sent 30,000 postcards to water users in and around Whatcom County in April as part of its ongoing effort to prepare the public for the process.

We don't want anyone to be surprised or confused when they receive a legal summons in the mail later this year, the department's head of adjudication, Robin McPherson, said last month. This is just one of the ways we are reaching out to people for information and resources to help them understand and engage in the selection process.

Tang asked water rights holders to remember that the ministry has not yet finalized the form.

“It’s important that people review the claim form and instructions carefully when they receive them,” she said.

The department has a Frequently asked questions page on the three main types of water rights documents: claims, permits and certificates. In addition, it is possible for users of water rights to check the Water Rights Research Database to see what the state already has on file for a property.

Those wishing more information about the process can contact the department at: ecology.wa.gov/nooksack-adjudication360-255-4406 or [email protected].

The ministry said in-person assistance would be available later this year.

Isaac Stone Simonelli is a CDN business and investigative reporter; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 127.