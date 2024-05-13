Crossword Blog and Answers for May 13 2024 by Sally Hoelscher





There are spoilers ahead. You may want to solve today's riddle before reading any further! “Come on! Hurry up!” (freestyle) Manufacturer: Jasmeet Arora Editor: Amanda Rafkin What I learned from today's puzzle WWE (9D: Org. with wrestler Zelina Vega) Zelina Vega is the ring name of professional wrestler Thea Megan Trinidad Budgen. Zelina Vega currently wrestles with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), where she is sometimes billed as Queen Zelina. Even though I didn't know Zelina Vega, the word wrestler in the clue made the answer here inferable. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Random Thoughts and Interesting Things NAIVE (13A: Gullible, maybe) When I was younger, I used to ask my friends, “Did you know the word gullible isn't in the dictionary?” It always amused me more than them.

EDNA (19A: Southern Chef Lewis) EDNA Lewis (1916-2006) was a chef, author, and founder of the Society for the Revival and Preservation of Southern Food. She is the author of four cookbooks, includingIn search of flavorAndThe gift of southern cuisine(with Scott Peacock). In 2014, EDNA Lewis was honored with the creation of a postage stamp in her image, part of a series of Celebrity Chef stamps.

GIN (23A: Negroni ingredient) A Negroni is an Italian cocktail made with part GIN, vermouth and Campari.

EJECT (25A: safely remove, like a USB drive) But what happens if you don't eject your USB drive before removing it? I sometimes received this message: “(This or that device) was not ejected correctly.” What effect does this actually have on my computer?

EAGLE (44A: Supreme predator of the avian world) A supreme predator is an animal located at the top of the food chain; one that has no natural predators. As the clue tells us, the EAGLE is an apex predator. Other top predators include lions, bears and sharks.

COLOR WHEEL (54A: Circle with many shades) I liked seeing the COLOR WHEEL in the grid. It brought back memories of art classes.

ANA (1D: “Love, Victor”, actress Ortiz) Love, Victoris a TV show inspired by the 2018 filmLove, Simon. The SHOW follows Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School who faces challenges at home and school and struggles with his sexual orientation. Victor discovers Simon's coming out story and contacts him on social media. Nick Robinson stars as Simon, reprising his role asLove, Simon.ANA Ortiz plays the role of Isabel Salazar, Victor's mother.

RIRI (3D: Artist with the album “Anti”, to fans) Antiis Rihanna's 2016 studio album. To fans, Rihanna is known as RIRI, or Rih, or Rih-Rih.

OVAL (4D: Shape of a cricket field) Cricket is a game played between two teams of eleven players each. The game is played on an OVAL pitch with a wicket at each end. A bat is used to hit the cricket ball. Although cricket has many similarities with baseball, the sports have significant differences in the rules of the game and strategy. Everything I know about cricket I learned from Lord Peter Wimsey novels by Dorothy SayersTHE British game show Log in onlyand crosswords.

ELIOT (6D: George ___ (pen name of Mary Ann Evans)) Mary Ann Evans (1819-1880) contributed piecesThe Westminster Reviewlike Marian Evans. Under the pseudonym George ELIOT, she wrote novels, includingMid walkAndSilas Marner.

SAKE (8D: drink served in an izakaya) An izakaya is a type of informal Japanese bar. Meals at an izakaya are generally slow, with food ordered in several courses rather than all at once.

SEE (22D: “Wait Til You ___ My Smile” (Alicia Keys song)) “Wait until you see my smile” is a 2010 song by Alicia Keys. I'm a fan of using song titles to add interest to three letter word clues.

GROUP CHATS (29D: Many WhatsApp Conversations) WhatsApp is a messaging service owned by Meta (which also owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads).

SHE (40D: “___ Body and other parts” (book by Carmen Maria Machado)) HIS body and other parts is a 2017 collection of short stories by Carmen Maria Machado. It won the Shirley Jackson Award, a literary honor given for outstanding achievement in psychological suspense, horror, and dark fantasy.

LEASHES (41D: Dog Walker Needs) I contacted Jasmeet to ask if she would be willing to send me a photo of her dog, Stanley (who we met earlier this month), to accompany this clue . Not only did Jasmeet send me a photo of Stanley, but she also sent one in LEASH, and he is being walked by one of his dog friends. Adorable! AOC (46D: New York Congressman, colloquially) The abbreviation for New York City (NYC) in the clue and the word “colloquially” let searchers know that the answer will be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's initials (AOC), which represents the State of New York. 14th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

BTW (47D: “Oh, too”, in a text) BTW = by the way

OK GO (55D: group that featured a Rube Goldberg machine in a music video) OK GO is a rock group known for its original and complex music videos. The music video featuring a Rube Goldberg machine (a complicated machine built to perform a simple task) is for the song “This too shall pass.” I've seen the video before, but I just watched it again for four minutes, in my opinion.

NEVER (57D: “I have never ___” (show with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan)) I have neveris a teen drama. The television series, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, centers on the life of 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Devi struggles with grief (after her father's sudden death), her Indian-American identity, and high school. The character of Devi is based on Mindy Kaling, who created the series with Lang Fisher. Synopsis of the crossword theme No theme today, as this is a freestyle or no theme puzzle. The title, “Come on! Hurry up!” is a nod to the grid-spanning entry that I DON'T HAVE ALL DAY (39A: “Can we move a little faster?”). There are so many correct answers in today's riddle. In addition to the ones I highlighted above, I also enjoyed MILESTONES, HODGE PODGE, JET LAG, and MAPLE LEAF. Thanks, Jasmeet, for this fun puzzle. For more on USA TODAY crosswords

