Meet the actor born to a veteran Bollywood director, who has previously acted with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and is now all set to make a comeback





Born into a family of actors and filmmakers, this Bollywood artist has appeared in several Hindi films after making his debut in 2003 with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He completed his primary education in Dehradun and Kodaikanal with his childhood friend, actor Esha Deol. However, after working in the industry for a while, he took a long break, making his fans yearn for his return. Read on to know more about this B-town actor. Main Hoon Na actor Zayed Khan is all set to return to showbiz In his second stint, actor Zayed Khan shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and others in Farah Khan's film Main Hoon Na. The film was the biggest success of his career, which also earned him several nominations. Born to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, he started his acting journey in 2003 and went on to star in films like Shabd, Dus, Yuvvraaj, Blue and many more. He was also part of Siddharth Anand's romantic comedy-drama film Anjaana Anjaani, starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. In 2015, he was seen in the comedy thriller Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, after which he took a long break from showbiz. But a few months ago, the actor excited his fans by announcing that he was all set to come back after 20 long years. Advertisement



Khan left a photo of himself and wrote: Hello people! With your love and support, it's been 20 YEARS for me in the industry. So, once again, I'm excited to tell you that my new film is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you!!!! Now the next 20 years are going to be Kickass.!!! Look at: The actor married his childhood friend Malaika Parekh in 2005 with whom he has two children. He is also closely associated with actor Fardeen Khan who returned to the world of acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Susanne Khan is his sister while actor Feroz Khan is his uncle. Zayed also wrote an appreciative article on Fardeen's return to showbiz. Sharing a photo with him, he wrote Brothers Forever. Proud of all the effort you have put into your CF resurrection. @fardeenfkhan #family #Brothers #brotherhood. Look at: We are excited to see Zayed Khan back on the big screen. Are you? READ ALSO : Zayed Khan recalls pushing Shah Rukh Khan 'too hard' on the sets of Main Hoon Na: 'He gave his typical SRK smile and told me…'

