Is Jr NTR completely crossing over to Bollywood? Source reveals plans to move to Mumbai





Jr NTR is one of the most famous names in the South entertainment industry. The actor is also known for his cool attitude, always smiling face and wonderful acting prowess. The actor enjoys a huge fan following in PAN India, and everyone is impressed with his screen presence, dialogue delivery and good looks. In the current scenario, if reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is gearing up for his big release in Bollywood, War 2. Is Jr NTR planning to shift his bases to Bollywood? There is no doubt that Jr NTR is a megastar in the South and equally famous in other parts of India. THE Cattle The actor is currently gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with the action thriller, War 2: the confrontation to come. In the film, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in a never-before-seen avatar, and the actor is said to be extremely excited about it. Also Read: Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? The actress wished her and 'Aai' on Mother's Day with a video Jr NTR was recently in Mumbai to shoot for the film and according to a report in Siasat, the actor has pushed back all his South Indian projects to focus on his Bollywood project. NTR is also planning to move to Mumbai and take up more Bollywood projects. For this, he has reportedly hired a leading agency to handle his projects in Hindi. Jr NTR in War 2: the confrontation to come War 2: the confrontation to come has a stellar star cast featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji, who even cast Kiara Advani in the female lead role. This is the second installment of YRF's War universe. Suggested Read: 'Vada Pav' Daughter Chandrika, Rakhi Sawant To Many Others, Who Will Be A Part Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'? Apart from this, Jr NTR will soon grace the silver screen with his upcoming release, Devara: Part 1. The film features NTR, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Chaitra Rai and others, in pivotal roles. It will be released on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra holiday weekend and is expected to be a huge success. We would like to see Jr NTR in more Bollywood films. Let us know your views on this. Next reading: Justin Bieber and Hailey have started decorating a nursery and have already found a name for their future baby?

