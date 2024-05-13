Bollywood, the Indian film industry. These dialogues have become an integral part of Indian pop culture, often quoted by fans and used in everyday conversations. Bollywood is popular all over the world due to its spicy and funny dialogues. Nowadays, these old dialogues are used for various purposes, for example in memes or in reference to something.

Here are the top 10 most famous Bollywood dialogues of all time:

“How many men are there?”

This dialogue from the cult classic “Sholay” has won many hearts and been a part of many memes over the years. The film was released in 1975 and is considered one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time. The film was made on a budget of INR 2-3 crores and at the box office the film collected INR 35 crores. The estimated collection of the film, adjusted for inflation, stands at Rs 1884 crore.

“Mogambo is happy.”

This dialogue from the movie 'Mr. India' has brought a smile to many faces. The film was released in 1987. It was a huge success at the box office and became the second highest-grossing film of the year. Amrish Puri is the one who delivered this dialogue. Mr. India was made on a budget of INR 3.8 crores and ended up collecting INR 10 crores at the box office.

“In our relationship, we are your father and our name is Shahensha.”

This dialogue is taken from the iconic film 'Shahensha' and is delivered by Amitabh Bachchan, known as the angry young man of Bollywood. Shehenshah was released in 1988 with Amitabh Bachchan and he was the one who delivered this dialogue. Shahenshah was made on a budget of around 1.5 crores and collected nearly INR 12 crores.

“Pushpa, I hate my tears.”

This dialogue is delivered by the late Rajesh Khanna in the film 'Amar Prem'. This is one of the most famous dialogues in Bollywood that made him an overnight superstar. This dialogue was delivered by Rajesh Khanna as he was the lead actor. The film was released in 1972. The budget and box office of this film were not available anywhere.

“Babu Moshai Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye Longi Nahi”

This is another dialogue that has become synonymous with the first superstar, Rajesh Khanna. The dialogue is taken from the film Anand. It gained a lot of acclaim and was also hailed as one of the greatest Hindi films made. The film was released in 1971. Anand's budget is also not known, but the film ended up raking in INR 1.7 crore, which is equivalent to 81 crore today.

“If I love you, what will you see?”

This dialogue from the film 'Mughal-e-Azam' is one of the most iconic dialogues in Bollywood history. Mughal-e-Azam is a historical drama film, it enjoyed the widest release of any Indian film up to that time. Upon its release, it was the highest-grossing film in over 15 years. The film was released in 1960. The budget of Mughal-e-azam was around INR 1.5 crores and it collected INR 11 crores. It was the most expensive film made in India until then. It is the highest-grossing Indian film in almost 15 years. The worldwide gross of 'Mughal-e-Azam' stands at a whopping Rs 3,650 crore; This is only an estimate, the actual amount may vary. It was the biggest hit at one point.

“It’s not difficult, it’s impossible to make a donation”

This dialogue from the film 'Don' is delivered by Amitabh Bachchan and is one of the most famous dialogues in Bollywood. The film was released in 1978. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1978. Don was made on a budget of INR 5 crores and collected INR 7 crores at the box office.

“Minute Sattar”

The dialogue is taken from the film “Chak De!” India” was delivered by Shah Rukh Khan and is one of the most motivational dialogues in Bollywood. It is a sports movie mode about the sport of hockey. the film was released in 2007. Chak De! India was established with a budget of INR 20 crores and collected around INR 100 crores. It was a very popular film then.

“I have a mother.”

This dialogue from the film 'Deewaar' is one of the most iconic dialogues in Bollywood and is delivered by Shashi Kapoor. The film features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Tharoor and others. The film was released in 1975. It was made on a budget of INR 1.3 crore and earned around INR 7.5 crore.

“Tareekh Pe Tareekh”

This dialogue from the film 'Damini' is delivered by Sunny Deol and is one of the most impactful dialogues in Bollywood. It stars Meenakshi Seshadri in the title role along with Rishi Kapoor Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri. Aamir Khan makes a special appearance. The film was released in 1993. Damini was made on a budget of INR 2.50 crores and collected around INR 11.75 crores. This dialogue is often used in conversations or memes about the court giving date after date instead of verdicts.

All amounts mentioned are from the release of the film.

These dialogues not only entertained the audience but also left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. They have become part of our cultural lexicon and continue to resonate with audiences even today. These dialogues are more popular in this era where people use these old dialogues to create memes and have fun.